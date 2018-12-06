The city of Corvallis and its Housing and Community Development Advisory Board are hosting a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., to discuss affordable housing and high rent burdens.
Kenny Lowe, chair of the housing board as well as a housing coordinator with the Benton County Health Department, will be the moderator. Karen Rockwell (Habitat for Humanity), Andrea Myhre (Corvallis Housing First) and Martha Lyon (Community Service Consortium) are set to serve as panelists. City staff also will be on hand.
Topics on the agenda include the causes of severe rent burdens (paying more than 50 percent of your income on housing), the consequences of severe rent burdens, barriers to reducing severe rent burdens and possible solutions.
Corvallis is required by a new state law to hold such a public meeting because of the percentage of city households with high rent burdens.
In other public meetings:
Saturday
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire will be the government comment corner guest at 10 a.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• A joint orientation meeting of the mayor, Corvallis City Council and councilors-elect is set for 4 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Topics to be discussed include a planned Jan. 15 retreat and issues such as the transportation system plan update, the renewal of the local option property tax levy, urban renewal, the buildable lands inventory, housing and annexation agreements, services for the homeless and the proposal for a 911 emergency services taxing district.
• The Philomath City Council hosts orientation for new councilors at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. A reception for city volunteers reception is set for 6 p.m., with the regular council meeting following at 7 p.m. The key item on the agenda is an annexation application for nearly 20 acres of property at 903 N. 12th St.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will hold a public hearing on plans by Oregon State University to add two flagpoles to its Goss Stadium baseball facility. The poles will fly the U.S. flag, the state flag and national championship banners. Commissioners also will discuss possible items related to historic preservation to recommend for the update of the strategic operational plan.
Wednesday
• A pair of meetings to discuss the planned expansion of the Chintimini Senior and Community center will take place at 2601 NW Tyler Ave. The first meeting, at 3 p.m., is open to the public but aimed toward center participants, renters and instructors. A meeting geared toward the general public runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday
• The communications and outreach subcommittee of the Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 2 p.m. at the Madison room
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room and will hear a presentation on Oregon State University’s capstone program as well as an update on public safety data.
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive and will discuss the Starker Small Tree Arboretum and the “plant where we can’t” program.