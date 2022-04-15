Corvallis road alert: Country Club Drive closing here next week

Corvallis’ Southwest Country Club Drive will be closed between Southwest Barley Hill Drive and Southwest 53rd Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 18 through 22, according to a news release from Benton County Public Works.

The detour route is the corridor from Southwest Barley Hill Drive to Otana Drive to Windflower Drive. The news release says emergency vehicles, among others, will need to use the detour route during the closure.

The first part of the week will be spent on water line and water service installations that span the street, according to Gordon Kurtz, a county associate engineer. He said that on Wednesday and Thursday a crane is needed to place a 10-ton storm water treatment vault. The crane’s footprint takes up the entire road width.

“We hope that the contractor will complete the work by Thursday evening, but we chose to extend the closure through Friday as a contingency,” Kurtz said.

Questions regarding the closure should be directed to Kurtz at 541-740-5228 or gordon.p.kurtz@co.benton.or.us.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

