Corvallis resurfacing Van Buren, Washington avenues

Road resurfacing work started Friday, July 1 on Van Buren and Washington avenues in downtown Corvallis, according to a news release, which indicates the project is expected to last through to the end of September.

The work includes asphalt grinding and paving, restriping, and improvements to sidewalk ADA ramps, the news release says. Blocks involved in these projects include Van Buren Avenue between 17th and Fourth streets and Washington Avenue between 11th and Second streets.

Work will typically occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional stints on Saturdays as needed, according to the news release, which also indicates residents and visitors should expect periodic traffic impacts from July to September

The schedule is subject to change due to impacts from weather and unforeseen delays.

Van Buren Avenue may be reduced to one lane of travel, the news release says, and parking temporarily will be removed from this section of Van Buren during construction. Washington Avenue will also have parking restrictions.

The news release says services such as mail delivery and garbage collection will remain available. Corvallis Transit Service will continue to serve these areas. Any changes to CTS stops or routes will be posted on the city’s website at www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts.

