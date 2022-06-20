Corvallis resurfacing projects underway

Summer road work begins in Corvallis on Ninth Street, Technology Loop and Fernwood Circle, where resurfacing work is expected to continue through July, according to a news release.

The work includes asphalt grinding and paving, restriping and improvements to ADA sidewalk ramps, the release states, with work typically occurring between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and occasional Saturday work. Travelers can expect periodic traffic impacts throughout June and July.

The blocks involved in the construction are Ninth Street between Polk and Reiman avenues, Technology Loop between 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, and Fernwood Circle between Kline Place and Fernwood Place.

Ninth Street may be reduced to one lane at times, according to the release, and traffic will be redirected on Technology Loop for short durations. Fernwood Place will be closed to through traffic at times, but local traffic will have access, the release states. Signage and detours will be in place to help guide travelers.

Services such as mail delivery and garbage collection won’t be interrupted, according to the release, which added Corvallis Transit Service will continue serving the areas. Changes to CTS stops or routes will be posted on the city’s website.

Contact Josh Bjornstedt, project manager, with any questions at 541-766-6731 ext. 5156

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0