It’s election season again. Voters in Benton County face a number of issues on the May 21 ballot.
Three seats are available on the Linn-Benton Community College Board of Trustees. Two spots are up for grabs in the Corvallis School District, one in Monroe and five in Philomath.
In addition, the Country Estates Road District, which consists of 94 households in the northern part of the county, will pass judgment on a five-year local option tax levy for operations.
But the highest visibility issue on the ballot is Measure 2-123, the extension and renewal of the city of Corvallis’ local option property tax levy, with the city adding to the exposure this week by posting informational signs on the issue.
Corvallis voters passed similar levies in 2011 and 2013, but the cost has been going up while support has been decreasing. The 2011 levy, which charged property owners 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, passed by a 65-35 margin. It raised $1.9 million per year for three years.
In November 2013, voters passed Measure 02-86, which is producing $3.5 million per year for five years using a rate of 82 cents per $1,000. It passed by a 52-48 percent margin.
Measure 2-123, if approved, would raise approximately $6 million per year for five years, mainly for library and Parks and Recreation services. It would charge property owners $1.07 per $1,000. City officials have noted that a general obligation bond that is paying for open space will expire June 30, the same time as the current levy. The open space bond is set at 25 cents per $1,000.
Thus, city officials say, renewal of the levy at $1.07 technically would mean no property tax increase due to the levy's passage. Voters, however, might feel that they would prefer to have that quarter back or that the services provided by the levy are just not worth the tax increase.
The annual cost for the owner of property assessed at $300,000 is $246 under the current levy. It would rise to $321 per year if the new levy passes, but property owners are paying that now for both the current levy and the general obligation bond which is expiring.
Here is what the new levy, if approved, would pay for:
Library: $2.7 million per year to maintain 2018 funding levels, including open days and hours, materials, programs and outreach.
Parks and Recreation: $2.4 million per year for recreation programs, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Chintimini Senior and Community Center. Included is a $250,000 boost for parks maintenance and $130,000 for operations of the Majestic Theatre, which became part of Parks and Rec in January 2015.
Social services: $360,000 per year to continue annual grants to local social service agencies.
City officials have painted a dire picture of what will happen if the levy fails, including closures of the Osborn Aquatic Center, the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and the Majestic Theatre. The library would be closed Sunday and Monday and most evenings, with materials and community events being cut substantially.
Information on the consequences of a failure of the levy is on the signs the city is posting. The signs will be posted at the library, Osborn Aquatic Center, the Chintimini Senior and Community Center, Highland Drive and Circle Boulevard, Shawala Point at the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the main office of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, Avery Park and Kermit Roth Park at Second Street and Harrison Boulevard.
City Manager Mark Shepard said the information on the signs was approved by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division. The signs cost $728, with the funding split between the Parks and Rec and the library budgets (see this story online for a PDF of the sign).