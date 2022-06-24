Corvallis protests SCOTUS decision

Drivers honked and waved in support of around 150 people gathered at the Benton County Courthouse Friday evening who were protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision earlier that day to overturn Roe V. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions effective immediately.

"We shouldn't have been shocked by the news this morning, but it was still really upsetting and I know so many people feel the same way," said event organizer Marcella Buser. "We have to do something, and creating a space for people to come together to share and learn how to take action was something I knew we could do."

While the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision will not change Oregonians’ access to abortions for the time being, many fear the implications of what this all means – fewer appointments due to a potential influx of women from states where abortions are made illegal, and which human rights could be overturned next.

“It's starting with reproductive rights, but we don't know what's next,” Buser said. “Is it going to be gay marriage? Is it going to be Miranda rights? We need to stop it now.”

The peaceful protesters chanted and held signs above their heads, some of which read “It’s uter’us’ not uter’yours’” and “Keep your religion out of my uterus.”

Jeanene Louden stood on the courthouse steps and addressed the crowd, saying she was around in 1973 when the landmark SCOTUS decision ruled that women have the freedom to choose what to do with their bodies.

“Having choice is having agency,” Louden shouted. “I am or I am not in charge of this body, of my life. The notion that I could be judged for agency is terrifying. This is what we’re up against: self-righteous, judgmental dominators.”

Another speaker, Gabby Poccia, emphasized the need for the local government to speak out and reassure the people of Corvallis that their right to choose is supported and protected.

“I think Mayor Biff Traber and our city council need to make a statement on this,” Poccia said. “There’s a lot of prime-age women for having an abortion in this town. There needs to be some sort of statement, some type of support thrown out by our local government.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Grace Deitzler moved from Missouri to Corvallis a couple of years ago, and spoke about how difficult it is to feel she can never go back home now that a “trigger law” is in place effectively banning abortions.

“My heart breaks for my friends and family back home,” Deitzler said. “And my heart breaks for myself knowing that I don't think I can ever return to a state that does not value me as a human being.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.