 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Corvallis protests SCOTUS decision

  • Updated
  • 0

Drivers honked and waved in support of around 150 people gathered at the Benton County Courthouse Friday evening who were protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision earlier that day to overturn Roe V. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions effective immediately. 

"We shouldn't have been shocked by the news this morning, but it was still really upsetting and I know so many people feel the same way," said event organizer Marcella Buser. "We have to do something, and creating a space for people to come together to share and learn how to take action was something I knew we could do."

While the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision will not change Oregonians’ access to abortions for the time being, many fear the implications of what this all means – fewer appointments due to a potential influx of women from states where abortions are made illegal, and which human rights could be overturned next. 

“It's starting with reproductive rights, but we don't know what's next,” Buser said. “Is it going to be gay marriage? Is it going to be Miranda rights? We need to stop it now.”

People are also reading…

The peaceful protesters chanted and held signs above their heads, some of which read “It’s uter’us’ not uter’yours’” and “Keep your religion out of my uterus.” 

Jeanene Louden stood on the courthouse steps and addressed the crowd, saying she was around in 1973 when the landmark SCOTUS decision ruled that women have the freedom to choose what to do with their bodies. 

“Having choice is having agency,” Louden shouted. “I am or I am not in charge of this body, of my life. The notion that I could be judged for agency is terrifying. This is what we’re up against: self-righteous, judgmental dominators.”

Another speaker, Gabby Poccia, emphasized the need for the local government to speak out and reassure the people of Corvallis that their right to choose is supported and protected. 

“I think Mayor Biff Traber and our city council need to make a statement on this,” Poccia said. “There’s a lot of prime-age women for having an abortion in this town. There needs to be some sort of statement, some type of support thrown out by our local government.”

Grace Deitzler moved from Missouri to Corvallis a couple of years ago, and spoke about how difficult it is to feel she can never go back home now that a “trigger law” is in place effectively banning abortions. 

“My heart breaks for my friends and family back home,” Deitzler said. “And my heart breaks for myself knowing that I don't think I can ever return to a state that does not value me as a human being.”

 

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Joanna Mann (she/her) is the education and food & drink reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Oregon. When she's not breaking the news, she can be found crocheting and taking pictures of her cat, Lulu.

Related to this story

With Roe over, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights

With Roe over, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion is stirring alarm among LGBTQ advocates. They fear that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry. In the majority opinion issued Friday that overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion. But critics discounted that statement. In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including decisions legalizing same-sex marriage and striking down laws criminalizing gay sex. A protester at a Topeka, Kansas, abortion-rights rally said conservatives would not stop with abortion.

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Doctors across Wisconsin have stopped providing abortions, even as questions remain about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban. The state's abortion providers took the step Friday immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King says nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but that the group instead helped those women make appointments for abortions in states where it's legal.

Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold

Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold

Abortion bans that were put on the books in some states in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned have started automatically going into effect, while clinics elsewhere — including Alabama, Texas and West Virginia — have stopped performing abortions for fear of prosecution, sending women away in tears. America was convulsed with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. The canyon-like divide across the U.S. over the right to terminate a pregnancy was on full display, with abortion rights supporters calling it a dark day in history, while abortion foes welcomed the ruling as the answer to their prayers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News