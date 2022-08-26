Corvallis police K-9 left impact on handler and community

Having a K-9 partner has been the greatest part of Corvallis police Officer Jeremy Parrish’s career so far.

Bolt the German shepherd was more than just a work partner to Parrish, he was a part of his family. He worked with Parrish and lived with him.

“He belonged to this department, but he was my dog,” Parrish said. “I have two kids, and they don’t have a memory without him.”

Bolt was put down earlier this month after an infection led to an abscess and other health complications. The 9-year-old dog was just a few months away from turning 10. He wasn’t officially retired, but he was almost at that age.

A partnership is formed

Parrish joined Corvallis PD in 2009. He was always interested in having a K-9 partner, but it hadn’t worked out at previous jobs. Around 2010, Parrish started training with handlers. In 2014, Bolt entered the picture.

Bolt was born in Slovakia in 2012. He was originally trained in protection, tracking and obedience, but in a dog sports context. After a little shift in training, he was soon put to work at CPD. He specialized in tracking and trailing.

“It was a lot of fun to work with him,” Parrish said. “One of the big things was realizing his presence was often enough to de-escalate a situation.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

According to the department, the pair completed more than 1,700 hours of training, deployed for official duties 438 times and had 25 captures. They also participated in many community presentations.

A crucial team member

Parrish fondly remembers the many missions he and Bolt completed. On one occasion, Bolt was tracking a suspect for a couple hundred yards. Officers couldn’t see the suspect anywhere. Bolt led them to a pine tree and looked up.

When Parrish followed the gaze of his partner, there the suspect was, 30 feet up the tree.

“We would have walked right past him if it weren’t for Bolt,” he said.

Parrish credits Bolt and his specialized skill set for the success of many joint missions. They underscore the benefits a K-9 provides to the police force, he said.

More than an officer

Having a K-9 partner is a way to connect to the community, Parrish said, because many people can relate to having a dog.

“Bolt was always the subject I talked about,” he said. “I was known more for that — for being the guy behind the leash.”

Bolt was a dog about town, making him a beloved member of the Corvallis community. That made it easier for Parrish to do his job. People would see him, smile and say hi.

A lasting impact

Parrish won’t be getting another K-9 partner, but the department will seek to replace Bolt at some point in the future.

But in some ways, Bolt can never truly be replaced.

“He’ll definitely be missed by myself and my family and the community,” he said. “It was eye opening to go through this because he wasn’t retired yet. It led to a different response from the community. There’s been a lot of outreach which has been awesome to see.”