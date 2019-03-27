Corvallis Police Department Captain Nick Hurley returned to work Monday after 11 weeks away from the office.
In his absence his office was transformed, with energetic co-workers putting up streamers and piling up enough shredded paper for a pack of hounds to sleep on.
It was all in good fun, though. Just the department’s way of congratulating Hurley on his completion of a 10-week training course at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Hurley spent the 11th week sightseeing in the Washington, D.C., area.
The training opportunity is a highly sought plum for law enforcement officers and many wait years to earn a slot.
“It was a huge honor,” Hurley said. “Just being around all of them. We had captains and lieutenants and deputy chiefs and heads of smaller agencies from all over the country. There were 26 internationals as well, people from the UK and Australia and Thailand. And they’re dealing with the same issues we are — minority relations, body cameras, recruiting.
“We all found out we’re not alone.”
Hurley spoke at length about his experience in a class he took on media and messaging. Taught by Gail Pennybacker, a television news reporter for three decades, and Ken White, who handled public relations for the Marine Corps and the CIA, Hurley and his fellow students learned how to work with the media and the public and to take advantage of modern tools such as Twitter and Facebook.
“How do I get my message out? What is our end goal?” Hurley said about what he learned in the class. “Sometimes we’re our own worst enemy as an industry. We can’t just keep saying, 'I can’t comment on that.’ ”
Hurley and the other students taped interviews and critiqued themselves. Hurley and two other students also took a complicated scenario involving an off-duty officer taking a child hostage and facing off with a SWAT team and put together a team to discuss the case at a press conference. Hurley and his team spent their evening free time practicing for the mock conference.
“It made me look at police and the media differently,” Hurley said. “We worked on wording, tried to figure out who should be speaking at the conference and asked ourselves questions we might get.”
Hurley also had to rethink the training to adapt it to his CPD responsibilities because “we don’t do a lot of press conferences here in Corvallis, but we do a lot of public meetings.”
Another key issue covered in the training was officer wellness. Hurley recalled that in his early days as a police officer, it was common practice to return someone to active duty immediately after an officer-involved shooting.
“Now we know so much more about traumatic stress,” said Hurley, who added that an officer feeling work-related strain also can have an impact on family relations, with symptoms such as anger management or substance abuse.
The Corvallis force, which Hurley said “is above the curve” compared to others at the FBI academy, offers assistance with stress management, has an employee assistance program and a chaplaincy service.
“How do you create an environment that not only helps our employees grow,” Hurley said, “but also notes that officers sometimes see horrific things and are impacted by it?"
Hurley started with the Corvallis department in 2000, although he earlier had served as a seasonal officer with the Oregon State Police. He also served a two-year stint from 2014-16 at the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Monmouth.
Hurley is the fifth member of the current Corvallis Police Department to complete the FBI training. Others who have participated include Chief Jonathan Sassaman, Capt. Dan Hendrickson, Lt. Cord Wood and Lt. Jason Harvey.
Hurley has a “second captaincy” on the side running charter fishing boats out of Ilwaco, Washington, as a licensed captain. He used to own his own boat, but “still fills in on other people’s boats.”
“It’s my escape from reality,” Hurley said. “There is something about being on the salty sea … the air … helping a 6-year-old catch his first salmon. It charges the batteries.”