Corvallis police begin prescription delivery service during stay-home order

— Call the pharmacy, it must be in Corvallis, to order and pay for the prescription. Goodwin said to call a pharmacy you trust and not to give your personal information to random callers. If your pharmacy is in a neighboring area, he said, consider having it transferred to a Corvallis pharmacy if no one else can pick it up.

— Let the Corvallis pharmacy know you would like to participate in “the CPD prescription delivery program.” Goodwin said some pharmacies may not allow it, so patients should “have that conversation with their pharmacist ahead of time.”

— Visit bentoncounty.recovers.org or call 541-766-6120 to request a delivery. On the website, click “I Have A Need” and, when prompted, include your name, address, phone number, pharmacy name, prescriptions and the time they’ll be ready.

— A police department staff member or background-checked volunteer will review your request, and an officer will be assigned accordingly.

— Have your photo ID ready when the officer is due to arrive at your home between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Goodwin said officers making deliveries will always be in uniform.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

