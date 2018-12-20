The annual Polar Bear Swim at Osborn Aquatic Center is set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day at 1940 NW Highland Drive.
All ages are welcome, and hardy participants are welcome to ride down the waterslide and into the cold outdoor pool. The pools inside the center will be at their normal toasty temperature, with hot cider and treats available.
Regular admission rates apply, with proceeds from the event benefiting the pool’s scholarship fund.
The early forecast for Jan. 1 calls for a 50 percent chance of showers, with the high temperature projected to be 47 degrees and the low 38.