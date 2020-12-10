Corvallis, Philomath transit passengers must wear masks

All Corvallis Transit System and Philomath Connection passengers must now wear a face covering, in accordance with the Dec. 4 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown.
As of Wednesday, there are no exemptions. All passengers age 5 or over are required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth. Passengers are asked to provide their own face covering. Those who do not have one can ask the driver, and one will be provided.
Face coverings should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, and have multiple layers of cloth.
Those who have a disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering can call 541-766-6318 to inquire about applying for alternative transportation services.
