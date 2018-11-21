The annual Corvallis Community Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
The parade starts at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington Avenue and runs north on Fourth Street to Jackson Avenue. The viewing stand is on Fourth Street across from the Benton County Courthouse.
The 34th rendition of the parade includes more than 60 floats, walking groups, horses and dogs, music, bikes, cars and trucks. The grand marshal is local civic and business leader and philanthropist Ken Pastega, whose family has been a key driver of local holiday cheer with its Christmas lights display.
The theme of the parade is “Hooray Pastega Christmas Lights.” The parade will end with a holiday sing-along and the lighting of the courthouse holiday tree, which was donated by Starker Forests.
The weather forecast for Saturday calls for afternoon showers and temperatures in the 40s.