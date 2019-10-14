{{featured_button_text}}
Germany marks 25 years since Berlin Wall's fall

In this Nov. 10, 1989 photo Berliners sing and dance on top of the Berlin Wall to celebrate the opening of East-West German border. In the background is the Brandenburg Gate. A forum on the end of the Cold War 30 years later is set for Thursday in Corvallis.

 Thomas Kienzle, Associated Press file photo (1989)

A forum on the end of the Cold War and its impact 30 years later on modern politics is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St. in Corvallis.

On hand to discuss the issues will be:

• Oregon State University associate professor of political science Sarah Henderson, author of “Building Democracy in Contemporary Russia.”

• Willamette University history professor William Smaldone, author of “European Socialism: A Concise History.”

• Noah Bartholomae of the Heart of the Valley Democratic Socialists of America.

