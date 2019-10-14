A forum on the end of the Cold War and its impact 30 years later on modern politics is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St. in Corvallis.
On hand to discuss the issues will be:
• Oregon State University associate professor of political science Sarah Henderson, author of “Building Democracy in Contemporary Russia.”
You have free articles remaining.
• Willamette University history professor William Smaldone, author of “European Socialism: A Concise History.”
• Noah Bartholomae of the Heart of the Valley Democratic Socialists of America.