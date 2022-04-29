Corvallis' Old Mill Center to hold online auction

Old Mill Center for Children and Families invites the community to participate in its 42nd annual auction, “Bid for Kids,” which will take place as two online events.

The weeklong silent auction at https://bidforkids2022.ggo.bid opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30, and runs through 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7. A livestreamed auction will air at 6:30 p.m. May 7 on YouTube and Facebook. Both events can be reached through Old Mill Center’s website, www.oldmillcenter.org.

The center is raffling off a brand-new car as part of the auction. The winning ticket will be drawn at the end of the livestreamed event on May 7, and the winner can choose either a 2022 Subaru Forester or a 2022 Toyota RAV4.

Proceeds from the yearly fundraiser enable the center to continue providing a full range of early childhood education, therapeutic and mental health services, and offer a variety of supports to families struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0