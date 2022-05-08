Corvallis novelist to speak on 'Homeland Elegies' in Random Review

Keith Scribner of Corvallis will review “Homeland Elegies: A Novel” by Ayad Akhtar at noon Wednesday, May 11, as part of the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series.

The program will take place via GoToWebinar. It is free, but registration at is required at https://bit.ly/3FmNRhX.

“Homeland Elegies” is a postmodern novel about an American son and his immigrant father. It both draws on and has been favorably compared to classics such as the works of Tolstoy and Salman Rushdie, Alan Ginsberg’s “Howl” and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”

The book by Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright, author and actor Akhtar has been described as a hybrid of novel and memoir. Its narrator shares the author’s name and much of his biography. The narrator’s Pakistani father once was the personal physician to businessman Donald Trump and remains enamored of Trump even after the then-President issued his infamous Muslim travel ban. The novel also extensively deals with the narrator’s experiences of discrimination following Sept. 11, 2001.

Scribner is a novelist and nonfiction writer, and a Corvallis resident since 2000. His novel “The Good Life” was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Daily Beast, TriQuarterly, American Short Fiction, Quarterly West, The North Atlantic Review, the San Jose Mercury News, the Baltimore Sun and various anthologies.

Scribner is married to poet Jennifer Richter, and teaches in Oregon State University’s Master of Fine Arts program and the new Bachelor of Arts in creative writing program. He enjoys riding his mountain bike, and he plans to bicycle from Oregon to Patagonia during a sabbatical next year, writing a book about the trip and making travel videos along the way.

He hopes to be able to travel to Ukraine in spring 2023, when he is scheduled to be a guest at Odessa National University.

The June 8 Random Review will feature Michael Nelson, professor of environmental ethics and philosophy in the OSU College of Forestry, reviewing “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

