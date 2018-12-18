The city of Corvallis almost has a new transportation system plan.
The City Council voted 6-2 late Monday night to approve the first update of the city’s transportation system plan since 1996. But because the vote, which came at the end of a marathon four-hour public hearing, was not unanimous, councilors will come back for a second reading at 4 p.m. Thursday at the downtown fire station.
Roen Hogg (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Hal Brauner (Ward 9) voted in favor of the state-mandated plan, which is intended to guide transportation planning through 2040. Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Bill Glassmire (Ward 6) voted no. Retiring Councilor Penny York (Ward 1) was absent because of a long-planned trip (the vote was expected to take place Dec. 3).
Councilors considered and unanimously passed five amendments to the plan, which city staff and consultants have been developing since 2015 with $1.3 million in Oregon Department of Transportation funds.
The amendments made the following changes:
• Keeping the designation of Southwest Nash Avenue as a local street (the plan would have upgraded it to collector status).
• Adding a climate action/greenhouse gas reduction component to the plan’s executive summary.
• Adding thanks to the City Council, the mayor and the city manager to the acknowledgements section. The goal was to match the acknowledgments section of the 1996 version.
• Clarifying a section on how vehicle miles are calculated.
• Adding language intended to preserve sycamore trees on Northwest Harrison Boulevard.
After the plan was approved another motion, by Glassmire, was put forward to direct staff to schedule joint meetings between the council and the Planning Commission in a review of the plan that would conclude by June 30. The plan was tabled on a 7-1 vote, with Bull the lone councilor in favor of moving forward. Instead, such a review process will be considered Thursday.
A bit of transportation system plan fatigue was apparent by that point.
“I think we are starting to babble,” said Ellis. “We should take this up Thursday.”
Elsewhere in the room councilors were holding their heads in exasperation and looking at the clock. Some spectators shook their heads in frustration when a vote went against them. One spectator briefly fell asleep before choosing to exit the room.
The votes followed 78 minutes of public testimony, with 16 individuals speaking out. Seven residents spoke in favor of the plan, with nine opposing it. However, Steve Lawton of the Nash Avenue Neighborhood Association, had the support of more than a dozen residents in the packed meeting room when he addressed concerns about Nash.
Three members of the Corvallis Planning Commission also testified. The commission held a pair of public hearings on the plan before recommending unanimously on Nov. 28 that the council reject plan. Key concerns of the commissioners were that the plan failed to meet statewide land-use goals, failed to meet local community goals relating to natural resources and hazards, needed to incorporate special area plans, did not adequately address alternate forms of transportation and needed to clarify impacts of projected road alignments on natural features.
Issues brought up by backers of the plan included bicycle and pedestrian amenities and plans to note the special nature of Oregon State University’s transportation network. Two members of the plan’s steering committee, chair Steve Rogers, formerly the city’s Public Works director, and Meredith Williams, OSU’s director of transportation services, also testified in favor of the plan.