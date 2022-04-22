Corvallis native is the 2022 Barista Champion for the whole country

Corvallis native Morgan Eckroth is the 2022 U.S. Barista Champion, and she got her start just seven years ago at the Tried & True outlet in Downtown Corvallis at the tender age of 16.

This was Eckroth’s third time competing in the U.S. Coffee Championships, which was held in Boston this year. In 2019, she made it to the nationals level and came in 31st place. In 2020, she did not advance to nationals.

So, she was a little surprised when she heard her name called as the 2022 Barista Champion of the country.

“It still feels like I’m coming back to earth,” she said.

Eckroth’s goal was not to win this time around but to bring new eyes to the competition via a video series. Eckroth documented her journey to 708,000-plus Youtube subscribers and 5.5 million TikTok followers.

“Coming out of 2020 when I last competed and didn’t do well, I came into this year with quite a lot of pressure on myself,” Eckroth said. “I obviously wanted to do well, but the entire process of training was about sharing it with other people. Winning was just kind of the cherry on top.”

Her YouTube videos are mainly informative, while on TikTok and Instagram she goes with more of an informal vlog style. She livestreamed the competition, including her win, on both platforms. At one point nearly 10,000 people were watching live.

This was a unique year for the competition. There are normally two regional rounds before nationals, but in 2022, there were no regional competitions at all, just a lottery to draw contestants to nationals.

The three-day event consisted of three rounds: 22 competitors in the first, 12 in the second and only six in the finals. For the barista category, competitors perform a 15-minute routine where they present three courses — espresso, espresso with milk and a signature drink.

Winning is more than just how good the finished product tastes; competitors are judged on how closely the drink tastes to how they are describing it, the cleanliness of their work station, workflow and presentation.

“It’s basically a two-part grading system where it matters what you’re saying, what you’re serving and how you’re serving it,” Eckroth said.

Many would feel overwhelmed at the thought of this, but enough years in the coffee industry has taught Eckroth to keep calm under pressure.

“It all kind of melts away,” she said. “When you’re onstage, you have to turn off your brain and treat it as serving the judges as customers.”

Her signature drink was a fruity concoction made with lime oleo saccharum, mango puree, orange blossom water, an egg white, Jasmine green tea spritz and, of course, a light, tropical Colombian espresso.

Her favorite coffee beverage to make and drink is an oat milk cappuccino, not nearly as complicated as what she would show at a competition.

Eckroth had a team of people with her at the competition. In her words, it takes a village to get just one barista onstage. She trained for two months with the Onyx Coffee Lab out of Arkansas and was coached by Lance Hendrick.

So, what’s next?

Eckroth is now preparing for the World Barista Championship to be held in Melbourne, Australia this September. Her routine will stay the same, but she and her team will go through it with a fine-toothed comb to see if anything can be improved upon.

“I don’t see myself competing in barista again for a while, but I’m interested in judging and volunteering,” Eckroth said. “I would like to give back to the competition as much as possible.”

