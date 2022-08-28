Corvallis MLK Park to highlight King’s legacy, philosophy

An open house showcasing future improvements and fundraising for a 36-acre Corvallis park drew a buzzing crowd of citizens and city officials Sunday.

Gathered outside the Walnut Barn at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 4905 NW Walnut Blvd, people came to learn about upgrades meant to honor King’s life and reflect on the Black experience in America.

City staff members and their design consultant brought conceptual renderings showing a gateway plaza, sports court, dog park, interpretive features, inspirational artworks and more. Corvallis city officials mingled with the crowd, fielding questions and compliments about what could become a jewel of the city’s already lauded parks system.

“It’s a feather in the cap of a really awesome parks and rec system,” Councilor Tracey Yee said.

The park won’t just represent King in name only, it will speak to his philosophies, thoughts and accomplishments, Yee said, adding that Corvallis is committed to action when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. That was evident with the notable turnout for the event.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in the community about this park,” she said. “It’s going to be a premier park.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Yee recalled there was once another park named after King in the downtown area, though it wasn’t really used as a park and was eventually renamed the Alan Berg Park for a former mayor. The current site was formerly known as Walnut Park.

In September 2005, the City Council voted to change the name of Walnut Park to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Some residents sought the change because they thought it was wrong to name a seldom-used piece of unimproved wetland on the east bank of the Willamette for such a significant African-American leader.

A Baptist minister, King became the most influential civil rights leader of the early 1960s. He was credited with inspiring the dismantling of the "separate-but-equal" legal and cultural barriers that had encoded racial inequality for decades.

Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II was among those attending the open house, coming out to show support for the neighboring city. He said the park should be important to Albany residents as well, saying he looks forward to pointing out the park as a learning tool like Albany’s skin tone mural project and other efforts.

“I think any opportunity to learn real history about people and cultures, we should embrace that and celebrate it,” Johnson said.

King’s message of equality for all should ring true for everyone, not just people of color, Johnson said. King wanted to tear down the barriers separating society, a theme that’s been lost in the rhetoric of recent years, Johnson said. He’s exhausted with rampant fear mongering and social divisiveness.

“We’re so worried about the extremes right now,” he said. “Dr. King’s message said we’re all together.”

The $8.5 million park enhancements will be funded in part by $4 million from the state, along with $2 million from a private donor and around $1 million from the city. Another $1.5 million is being pursued in grants and donations, according to Meredith Petit, Corvallis Parks and Recreation director.

Some of the work has already been done: the barn was renovated for accessibility, a patio was added, the playground was redone, pathways were constructed and restrooms were added, Rochefort said, noting the park’s name was changed from Walnut Park around 2012, with a kiosk of info about King put in at the time.

Planned park improvements include:

An overlook point.

Improved hiking trails.

Inspirational public art.

Environmental restoration.

Improved parking.

Sports and fitness court.

Off-leash dog park.

Children’s nature play area.

Interactive fountain.

Community gathering places.

“I think the last couple of years have been so telling of the need for people to come together and the importance of having outdoor spaces,” said Jackie Rochefort, the city’s park planner. “The time is right and the space is perfect.”