Corvallis Marriott wants more parking and these buildings are in the way

The Courtyard by Marriott is asking to demolish a neighboring structure to put in a parking lot.

Corvallis city planners received an application in early November for a 12-space parking expansion from hotel operator Corvallis River Run LLC, based in Spokane, Washington. Current parking of 136 spaces is located within the second and third levels of the hotel.

The new parking would require demolishing 415 SW Second St., previously the site of a live-work development, between the Corvallis Museum and Riverside Window & Door Inc.

The live-work development was about to begin its second phase of work when Marriott bought the property in mid-October, according to developer Gary Feuerstein. He said Marriott wasn’t interested in the live-work concept.

Feuerstein had planned on putting as many as five apartments with workspaces in the 8,500-square-foot building.

“We are considering other live-work projects,” Feuerstein said. “Unfortunately, the city adopted zoning to prevent more ground-floor residences downtown. That’s a disappointment for many reasons, and one more obstacle for live-work spaces.”

Still, there’s interest in the live-work lifestyle, so it’s just a matter of matching up properties with the market, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

It’s unclear whether Cyclotopia, which sits on the same tax lot as the former live-work development with a different address, will be demolished as well. The business has relocated, and the building is closed. A Nov. 16 Facebook post by Cyclotopia said the company was vacating after the building was sold.

Cyclotopia’s phone message says the shop recently closed with plans to reopen at “a new site in a new iteration.” The message says to check the company’s Facebook page for updates on newly evolved bicycle services coming in 2023.

Project consultant Lyle Hutchens declined to speak on the record about the development. Calls and emails to Corvallis River Run were not answered.

Benton County tax records show 415 SW Second St. has a total real market value of $779,211 and an assessed value of $274,583. Tax records for Cyclotopia, 435 SW Second St., show a total real market value and assessed value of $105,538.

City planners deemed the Marriott application incomplete in a letter dated Nov. 29, citing the need for clarification about what will happen to Cyclotopia.

The expansion also requires a conditional development permit, which involves a neighborhood meeting first. And planners suggested a private park or plaza to meet frontage rules on Second Street.

The city’s letter includes a concern from Corvallis Public Works regarding traffic circulation. The new parking would use the existing driveway approach for a one-way entrance from Second Street. Diagonal on-street parking may obstruct turning into the driveway, leading Public Works to ask for proof it will work properly.

Corvallis Associate Planner Nicole Cross said the wrong type of application was submitted for the project. She said a new conditional development application is required and would need to be reviewed by the Planning Commission at a public hearing. The application received is for a development modification that would be handled administratively.

The city has received five letters from community members opposing the parking expansion, noting concerns about pedestrian safety and losing a potential business location. One writer suggested a multiuse approach, stacking perhaps a business or housing over the parking lot. Another questioned whether the development is the right direction for Corvallis.

“It will cause the permanent loss of retail space, make this section of downtown less attractive to new businesses, miss an opportunity to build badly needed housing, and decrease walkability by creating an additional crossing conflict between automobiles and pedestrians,” Steve Starcevich wrote.

Related stories: