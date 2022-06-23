Corvallis man wins Peabody Award

Ken Eklund of Corvallis, also known as "writerguy," recently won a 2022 Peabody Award for his project World Without Oil.

World Without Oil is an early “serious game” in the alternate-reality game genre. Eklund created and ran the game online in 2007. "The idea/theme of World Without Oil is (currently) in the news, unfortunately," Eklund said.

Over its 32-day run, World Without Oil simulated a global oil shortage. Each day played out one week of events, charting ramifications of global oil shock. The game invited players from around the world to tell stories of how the oil shortage was affecting their lives, through blog posts, voice recordings, pictures, video and other content. Collaborating on potential solutions to a global crisis, the players helped create a fictional documentary, addressing sustainability and resiliency.

The George Foster Peabody Awards program, named for American businessman and philanthropist George Peabody, honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and online media. The National Association of Broadcasters conceived the awards in 1938 as the radio industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.

