Corvallis man to to help open USA Games

The first time Shawn Hinz went to the USA Games, he came back with two gold medals in swimming.

He believes his next appearance, Sunday, June 5, will be even more exciting when he’s not slated to compete in any sports.

Instead, Hinz will be singing. He said he’ll help kick off the Special Olympics national competition, joining performers from Walt Disney Co. for a set of songs and a spectacle that mark the formal opening of a week of summer sports in Orlando.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it,” Hinz said by phone Thursday, June 2. “It’s a dream come true.”

Hinz switched streams in high school, he said, shifting away from competitive swimming to pursue music production and singing.

He’s as comfortable in the water as he is in concert, he said. But he said scoliosis has curtailed his athleticism; sports actually could hurt his body.

“I love swimming, but I can’t swim all my life,” he said.

He attended Linn-Benton Community College for music, then switched majors when he was unable to read music.

That didn’t stop Hinz. He kept producing, recording and self-publishing music on SoundCloud.

“I can make music my way, and it still makes people happy,” he said.

He signed up for gigs that got him in front of bigger audiences. He sung at the Special Olympics Oregon summer sports competition in 2017.

In February, Hinz DJed music and sung at Polar Plunge Corvallis which raises funds for Special Olympics organizations throughout the state.

But the opening ceremony in Florida will take place in front of a crowd of 25,000, Hinz said — by far his largest.

“This is like the big break I’ve been waiting for all my life,” he said.

Hinz also said he’s excited for the return of in-person athletics. Special Olympics Oregon and such local organizations as Benton County Special Olympics restarted practices in person after two years of coronavirus pandemic-related closures.

Benton County is not sending athletes to Florida. But Hinz’s mom, Kathy, is traveling as a coach with the Oregon delegate. Special Olympics Oregon will be represented by 21 athletes and 19 coaches and staff.

Hinz said athletes are lighting up social media with posts about their travels and practices ahead of the national competition, and getting back to seeing old friends in person.

“Just feeding off of their energy makes me even more excited,” he said.

He said Special Olympics athletes generally look to one another as family. The contests, practices, governance and all-skill-levels-accepted approach of Special Olympics creates a space where people feel like they can interact without social stigma hanging over them, Hinz said, regardless of body ability.

“We can see, 'Oh, we’re totally the same,' and we can be friends,” he said.

Hinz said he’s made friends all over the state and nation, still keeping in touch with people he met in Seattle in 2018 where he took gold in 100-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke.

“We still compete against each other, but in the end we’re still rooting for each other,” he said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

