Corvallis man grew up at Fall Festival, comes 'home' to display his own wares

High school sweethearts April and Chaum Spehar have been making art in Corvallis for more than 25 years together and have been regulars of the Corvallis Fall Festival.

But before that, Chaum Spehar grew up watching his parents metalsmith and tinker with jewelry. Hammers, mandrels and torches were familiar tools of his childhood.

He learned to make jewelry in the fifth grade and often would help his family business, fashioning such metals as copper, silver and bronze into earrings, bracelets and rings.

“It’s all I’ve known since before I could walk,” he said.

Inside Chaum Spehar’s modern-day workspace, large coils of copper and bronze jut out from the walls. He carefully maneuvers himself when entering so he doesn’t get snagged by the metal.

The small, dimly lit space is a cavern of wires and coil. Metal sheets and metal spools rest on the ground. Newly welded pieces scattered over the tables along with hammers and pliers.

He bounces station to station when he is working, he said.

“I’ve got 25 things going on at once,” he joked.

One end of the workspace has a place to cut sheets of metal, while other machines imprint patterns and textures. Tins are filled with half-finished pieces.

What he learned from his family is a “built-in” consciousness for what he does. It’s all the same processes, he said, though his designs are constantly changing.

He doesn’t mind the sound of the tumblers, sifting with ceramic to smooth rough pieces of metal, as he works. And the colors of the metal themselves inspire his designs, he said. The different levels of malleability and color can create different shapes, colors and patterns.

Chaum Spehar has passed some of his family's knowledge of metal working to his wife, but they also have carved — smithed, if you will — a new path together.

Across the property, in the backyard next to the chicken coup, is where the soap business happens.

As soon as the door of the wooden shack opens, the odor of rosemary, spearmint, lavender and a combination of other essential oils wafts through.

“The smell can be a bit overwhelming,” April Spehar acknowledged. It often lingers on her clothes.

Stacks of multicolored soaps line the walls and bags of lye rest under the table. The couple makes large batches in wooden boxes, but the process is precise, April Spehar said.

The room temperature has to be 70 degrees. They often employ large reflectors and blankets to ensure the chemical reaction takes place, resulting in a good batch. This can be especially difficult in the winter, she said.

“It’s manual labor and science at the same time,” she said.

The couple enjoys going to in-person festivals more than selling their art online, April Spehar said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Above them all, though is the Corvallis Fall Festival. Chaum Spehar's parents had a booth in the '70s, when it first began, he said.

“It’s kind of fun to think about how I grew up under the table of events like this,” he said.

The Spehars have items for purchase at the two Corvallis First Alternative Co-Op locations as well as a booth in the Corvallis Fall Festival.

The Corvallis Fall Festival will take place at Central Park in downtown Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 25. Admission is free.