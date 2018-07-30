A 34-year-old Corvallis man drowned Monday afternoon while swimming with a community group at Irish Bend Park near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the park on the Willamette River, which is about 15 miles south of Corvallis, at about 2 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning. Monroe and Corvallis firefighters also responded.
Initial reports indicated that a community group with numerous children had been swimming at the park with adult supervision, according to the sheriff's office. A male supervisor was seen struggling in the water, the sheriff's office stated. Several other members of the group tried to assist the man but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office. The man went under the water and did not resurface.
With the assistance of the Harrisburg Fire Department, deputies located the deceased man, the sheriff's office stated. Deputies with the Linn County Dive team assisted in removing the man from the river, along with the Benton County Marine Boat.
Undersheriff Greg Ridler declined to release the man's name and the name of the community group until family members could be notified of the man's death.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the drowning but stated that it does not appear the death is suspicious.
