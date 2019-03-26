Oregon State University and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library are teaming up on the sixth Corvallis Maker Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Memorial Union and the Student Experience Center plaza on campus.
The Corvallis Maker Fair is a celebration of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, or STEAM, education and innovation. The event is free and open to the public.
“Maker” culture is a popular movement honoring craftsmanship and technology and the sharing of knowledge, skills and resources. The maker fair offers the OSU community and the public the opportunity to experience the culture and to participate in the work as well as providing a forum for research and teaching the value of hands-on, creative exploration and learning in K-12 classrooms and beyond.
Participants in the Maker Fair include local businesses, corporations and nonprofit groups.
Registration information, a complete schedule, exhibitor list and additional details about the events are available on the event website, www.corvallismakerfair.org. The website also includes information on how to apply to exhibit and volunteer.