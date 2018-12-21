Five hundred pounds of chocolate and nowhere to put it may sound the kind of problem you'd actually like to have during the holidays.
That's not the case for the Corvallis Lions Club, however, which is down to just three days to sell out its annual stock of See's.
And if they don't — well, Lion Skip Volkmann hopes you'll take pity on him.
"I end up standing outside Market of Choice selling chocolate in the cold," he said. "It's some of the coldest days I've ever spent."
For the second year, the Lions Club has set its sales table inside the Corvallis Elks Lodge at 1400 NW Ninth St. (at Grant Street) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to whenever people quit stopping in on Monday, Christmas Eve.
Credit cards are accepted and actually have been the club's best tool since 2013, Volkmann said.
Proceeds from the sales provide sight, hearing and vision screenings for local residents. Some goes to the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation for vision surgeries statewide, and some goes to camps for children who have sight and hearing issues or are battling diabetes.
"We really like to support a local kid being able to attend," said Sue Abbott, the Lions' treasurer and vice president.
Abbott said the club is just now heading into its budget season and has made no decisions, but on the wish list for next year is support for Lions clubs in fire-ravaged Paradise, California.
However, "The number one thing it does is it puts eyeglasses on people's noses," Volkmann said.
The Lions Club could simply just order less chocolate, he said, but some years they've run out. It's a hard balance to strike.
"We once ran out on Dec. 21 and there were so many people who said, 'I came to get my chocolate and you've run out,'" he said. "We literally order a ton of chocolate. It's two pallets. It's really hard to tell what the demand is going to be."
And, Abbott said, See's requires payment in advance and chocolate can't be sent back.
Part of the struggle is when Christmas falls. Having a shopping weekend right before is helpful, however, Volkmann said. "I'd like to schedule Christmas for Wednesday to give us one more day but it's actually pretty well placed."
"It's the most terrifying time of the year," he added. "Is this the time that it's not going to happen? Or will the chocoholics of Albany and Corvallis come to our rescue?"
Christmas, however, is a time of faith, Volkmann said. "It's a faith-based fundraiser. We have faith in the chocoholics of Albany and Corvallis."