Corvallis library sets book sale for this weekend

book-sale.jpg

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will hold its Summer Book and Movie Sale this weekend.       

The sale will begin with hours for Friends of the Library members only from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, in the meeting room of the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The sale will open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Yearly memberships will be available for purchase at the door. The Friends is partnering with the Whiteside Theatre for this special sale, which is a result of the annual Fall Festival book sale having to be canceled last year.

