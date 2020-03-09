Corvallis library plans Pi Day celebration Saturday

March 14 is Pi Day (3.14, right?), and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is celebrating with an interactive a presentation with Oregon State University math fanatic Sarah Hagen.

In her interactive presentation, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the main meeting room at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Hagen will offer details of one of the most famous (and important) numbers in all of mathematics.

Hagen will discuss the historical definition of pi, and participants can help estimate pi by throwing toothpicks, flipping coins and pulling random numbers out of a hat and more.

Absolutely no math background is required.

For more information, contact the library at 541-766-6793. 

Sarah Hagen
