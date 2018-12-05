Corvallis voice dialogue practitioner Tamara Yates will lead a discussion about how to navigate the holidays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The program aims to assist participants how to listen to and connect with family members who fall on different sides of the political spectrum.
Voice dialogue is an experiential practice for creating balance and choice in your life that starts from the premise that each individual is multi-faceted and contains multiple selves.