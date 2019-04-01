The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a parenting workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday at the main branch, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
“Creating Compassionate Kids: Managing the Ups and Downs of Our Emotional Lives” is the title of the workshop, which features Shauna Tominey, an assistant professor and parenting education specialist at Oregon State University. Tominey, who also serves as the principal investigator for the Oregon Parenting Education Collaborative, is the author of “Creating Compassionate Kids: Essential Conversations to Have With Young Children.”
The hands-on workshop aims to help participants learn tools and strategies to help their children practice emotional intelligence at home, at school and in the community.