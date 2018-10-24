The city of Corvallis’ annual fall leaf collection program starts next Monday week and runs through mid-December.
Republic Services will pick up leaf piles placed in the street, usually on the same day as your regular garbage collection service. The final leaf pick-ups will take place the week beginning Monday, Dec. 17.
Here are some guidelines from the city and Republic Services on how the program works:
• Use your yard debris cart as the first choice for disposing of leaves.
• Only rake leaves into the street if you run out of room in your yard debris cart. Consider bagging your excess leaves and putting them in your cart the next week.
• If you need to rake leaves into the street, place them the evening before your scheduled leaf pick-up day. Place piles one foot from the curb to allow space for rainwater to run off along the curb line.
• Ensure that leaves do not block or cover catch basins or storm drains.
• Leaves may be placed in the street in curbside parking areas only and cannot be placed in bike or vehicle travel lanes.
• Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles; as Republic Services cannot collect leaves blocked by vehicles.
• Grass, branches, limbs of other yard trimmings should be placed in the yard debris cart. They cannot be placed in the street or added to piles that contain leaves.
Republic Services also reminds customers to keep all yard debris, garbage, and recycling carts out of the street and behind the curb at all times. These containers can be a hazard to bicyclists and vehicles, block drainage, and prevent street sweepers from cleaning the street.
In conjunction with the fall leaf collection program, the Public Works Department will expand street sweeping to include both day and night shifts. Neighborhoods will be swept once every two weeks, while streets with bike lanes will typically be swept twice per week. For a complete street sweeping schedule, go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/leaf.