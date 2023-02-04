She was a giver and a listener. Her network spanned a continent and crossed cultural boundaries.

She hated silly uses of time.

Friends and family amassed in a convention hall Saturday, Feb. 4 at Oregon State University to remember Andrea Thornberry.

It was perhaps the perfect venue for a send off of a leader in Corvallis’ charity community who spent a lot of time in a lot of very colorful clothing fundraising at CH2M Hill Alumni Center.

“It feels appropriate for celebrating her life,” said Matt Thornberry, the man married to Andrea Thornberry.

Photos showed Andrea Thornberry at the same seat in the center over many years where friends knew her work with Rotary and Soroptomist internationals, Heartland Humane Society and numerous other nonprofits.

More than 130 people listened to the stories from the life of a woman who, by all accounts, made friends wherever she went. Another 44 watched from Zoom.

“We loved her and she loved all of you,” said Pat Brothers, a charity auctioneer from unincorporated Bridal Veil, Oregon.

Thornberry was killed on a late afternoon in December when the Honda CRV she was driving was struck by a driver police say was drunk.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies closed down Highway 20 on a curve near downtown Corvallis for around four hours where a Volkswagen Touareg crossed the center line and met head-to-head with Thornberry.

Responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Thornberry was 47.

Police allege 24-year-old Serrano Patrick had a blood alcohol concentration of .2 or more, well above the .08% concentration that Oregon law says qualifies a driver as operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested Patrick Wednesday, Jan. 4, on charges of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

At her memorial service, Thornberry’s network was on full, sparkly display. People donned flashy evening wear in honor of a figure who family said would rather have a party than dirges and monochrome.

Lorena Reynolds smoothed a slate-blue sequin dress she said was worn only for the occasion.

“I’m just not very sparkly normally. But Andrea just loved color and sparkle and glitter," she said.

Reynolds told the crowd Thornberry wasn’t all sparkle — that the director and executive and board member and secretary brought a master of business administration to bear on non-governmental structures.

Thornberry had no patience for drama or inefficiency, Reynolds said. She never shied away from conflict.

“The longer Andrea was in a leadership role in an organization, the less bullshit there was in that organization,” she said.

Reynolds said Thornberry would show up to a book club not even knowing the title of the book. She’d rather see the film version and save the time.

“But she showed up because she wanted to talk to us. She wanted to hear what we thought — not what somebody else had written down,” Reynolds said.

Speakers described Thornberry as an unapologetic feminist, an advocate, and an uplifter.

Reynolds said when others told her she is shrill or too loud or too angry, Thornberry encouraged her to double down.

“She wanted me to be more. She wanted me to be too much,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds asked people to stand if they had worked with Thornberry at Corvallis Change Makers, the chamber of commerce, Corvallis Organization for Real Empowerment, and on multiple other boards.

Most the crowd was standing by the time Reynolds finished.

