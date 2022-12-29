Corvallis' latest downtown shop is a sea of crystals and good vibes

Ever since she was a little girl, Dana Robinson-Wild has responded to the call of crystals.

The fascination started out when she would sit in a sandbox and pick out the shiny agate pieces she thought were pretty. She would even sift through her grandmother’s gravel driveway for bits of crystal.

Wild’s obsession eventually led to her making jewelry, connecting with stone merchants around the world and now opening Crystal Keeper’s Apothecary, 648 SW Second St. Suite 110 in downtown Corvallis.

“It's a space for all the things that I think are beautiful and wonderful,” she said. “There's a lot of darkness in the world and people are having a really hard time. I wanted to create a place that people could walk into and feel peace.”

To achieve that, customers are greeted by calming music, painted artwork and glistening stones every which way. Wild hand-selects every crystal in the boutique, even if she has to Zoom with miners in India to find the right piece.

“I pick out the pieces that I really feel are going to have the most vibrancy and the most beauty,” she said.

Crystal Keeper’s Apothecary opened in mid-November, and Wild said she has had several visitors come in and just stand in the center of the room for a few minutes because they felt like it was a safe space.

It’s important that people know the story of where the stones come from, Wild said, and she can point out where each crystal was cut and provide background information to anyone who wants to hear more.

If someone feels drawn to a certain crystal, Wild will guide them through a meditation that will allow them to connect with the stone in their hand.

A born-and-raised Oregonian, Wild said she has always felt a special connection with the land. Even as a child, she felt she could hear the crystals, trees and waters speaking to her, telling her the history of the space.

“I now feel like I have a responsibility to help protect the land, help protect the waters and to hold space for the land,” she said.

Wild suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2017, when she was hit by a semitruck near her home. She could not speak, lift her head or function for a long time, and she said she nearly sold all of her crystals because she lost touch with the part of herself that felt connected to them.

“I heard if you train to become a Kundalini yoga teacher, you will heal your brain,” Wild said. “So, I signed up, and we started doing this one particular meditation. Within two weeks of doing the meditation, my brain was functioning almost as though it was normal.”

As she recovered, Wild leaned even further into the world of crystals, art and jewelry making.

Wild’s jewelry business — Dana Robinson Jewelry — has been featured at the LA Fashion Market and is sold in designer boutiques across the country. She wore on Thursday, Dec. 29 a Peruvian blue opal necklace with leather, one of her favorites because she said the blue stones glow in a way she’s never seen before.

Wild specializes in Peruvian blue opal and Colombian lemurian, but the apothecary is filled with stones of all shapes, sizes and colors. Being in touch with where the crystals are sourced provides nuances that otherwise wouldn’t be there, Wild said.

Her boutique currently features colorful, painted artwork by Dhira Lawrence. There’s a round table for folks to sit around and relax as they admire the crystals around them.

Crystal Keepers Apothecary also functions as an events space for vocalists and other performers Wild meets. She invites anyone who loves crystals to come in and meet the stones, as well as herself.

“You’ve got to grow where you’re planted,” Wild said. “This is where I’m at, so maybe what medicine I have to offer is needed.”

