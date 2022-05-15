Corvallis homeless shuffle continues

The city conducted another routine sweep of homeless campsites on public property this week, including locations at Pioneer Park and the Corvallis BMX Track. The city prohibits camping in public areas and also limits hours of park use.

Some of the dispersed campers expressed frustration and anger on Thursday over the orders to vacate. They spoke about a seemingly endless cycle of shuffling back and forth across city and state property, depending on which entity is clearing camps and when cleanups are happening. Some also claimed they were carefully maintaining their campsites.

The city of Corvallis, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Portland & Western Railroad each manage property in and around Pioneer Park, according to Corvallis Parks Division Manager Jude Geist. He said it’s not uncommon for illegal campers to hop across property boundaries when orders are posted to relocate.

“The reality is that the same campers or different campers will move back in at some time,” Geist said. “The act of posting enables Parks and Recreation staff to come in and clean up the areas and address hazards including but not limited to garbage, needles and latrines.”

Campers in Pioneer Park likely range from people in their teens to those in their 50s and 60s, according to Shawn Collins, Unity Shelter executive director. Unity Shelter is a Corvallis nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness.

Collins said depending on the crew and how the cleanup is going, unprepared campers may have a chance to sort through what to keep and what gets tossed. But if someone isn’t at their camp when the crew shows up it’s anyone’s guess what will happen to their things.

“For a lot of folks it ends up being a total reset,” Collins said. “They’re going to lose their tent, any kind of sleeping bag or blankets they’ve got. If there’s clothes in there, those are probably not going to be saved. Food’s going to go.”

It’s up to parks staff to decide whether items left behind are of personal value and unsoiled, in which case they are stored for a minimum of thirty days, Geist said. Anything considered soiled or not of “useful value” is disposed of, he added.

“I think the city really does make an effort to help folks and give them a chance to get their stuff out of there,” Collins said. “But it’s a pretty brutal process overall. You’re going to lose something of value.”

Those caught up in a homeless camp sweep can seem like deer caught in headlights, Collin said, adding the reality is they are experiencing a trauma. He said if the city wants to eliminate the cleanups, it should find somewhere for the campers and provide supporting services such as bathrooms and garbage removal.

“People have to live somewhere,” he said. “It doesn’t even have to be staffed and managed. It could just be a legal spot.”

The dispersed campers are offered a list of resources via the posting police put at campsites. They also can get more information at the times of posting and cleanup, including a city list of resources that is handed out to those who are interested.

There’s no set schedule for the homeless camp sweeps. Geist said the frequency depends on factors such as the condition of camps, staffing availability, and identified safety concerns at specific camps.

There are also environmental concerns such as the potential for trash and debris getting into the Marys River and riparian area at Pioneer Park. A pair of ditches alongside the railroad tracks are meant to direct storm water to the river. However, campers have used the ditches for a landfill, making clearing them a necessity.

Corvallis Police Department has made 396 case reports of illegal camp postings and towed 18 vehicles for camping in Corvallis since July 2021, according to Lt. Gabe Sapp. He noted CPD’s responses to illegal camping are complaint-driven because staff does not proactively seek out the camps.

Two officers serving with the Community Livability Unit have spent about 80% of their time handling camp postings and cleanups since around June 2021, Sapp said, limiting the time they can dedicate to their objectives of building relationships within the community, and providing crime prevention, education, and enforcement functions.

Corvallis Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit said in an email that her agency is averaging an estimated $10,000 per month in costs for parks cleanup during the past ten months. Some of that is budgeted, but some, such as the costs of full-time staff, is simply absorbed in the park maintenance budget, she said.

The cost also includes supplies such as trash bags, gloves and hazardous materials containers, additional portable toilets and handwashing stations above and beyond regular pre-pandemic service levels, added dumpsters in prominent camping locations, and disposal of trash collected from cleanups, Petit said.

The costs don’t include the use of large equipment, vehicles, fuel, Public Works staff, CPD staff, Petit’s time, property damage, environmental loss or restoration, and the opportunity cost of park staff being drawn away from other work.

Collins said he understands the city is obligated to maintain its parks, be good stewards of the land, and enforce ordinances and laws. But he doesn’t think the homeless camp sweeps are solving any problems in the long run.

“If part of the obligation we have is trying to help the people who are the least fortunate, then we have to get to the point where we can think through where can people go and live — even in a tent — safely and not under the threat of having to move all the time,” Collins said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

