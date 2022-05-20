Corvallis holds vigil for Buffalo victims

About 75 community members gathered at the Benton County Courthouse Thursday night to commemorate the most recent lives lost to hate crimes — the Buffalo ten and Dr. John Cheng of Laguna Woods, CA.

Ten Black people in Buffalo, NY were allegedly murdered by an 18-year-old white supremacist gunman in a grocery store May 14.

Cheng died confronting a shooter at the Geneva Presbyterian Church service May 15. He was the lone victim of that shooting, although more could have been killed had he not acted as quickly as he did, according to reports.

The Linn-Benton NAACP branch organized the vigil, and members of the Rho Beta Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. spoke about the unending violence and fear the Black community faces every day.

“We are living in a world where we have chosen hate over love, color over humanity, evil over goodness,” said Joel P. Shungu, President of the Oregon State University NAACP. ”Yet we still walk around in our communities as if we are perfect, because we fear hurting people's feelings and stepping on toes.”

Activist Coordinator Chelle Williams noted how few people attended the vigil compared to how many showed up to mourn George Floyd in 2020. Maybe, she said, they were just tired.

“When is it going to stop?” Williams said. “Where is there a safe place for us? We’re not safe in churches, movie theaters, grocery stores or even at home.”

Oregon State University student Mateo Olmos encouraged the community members — many of whom were white — to be “radical about justice” in their daily lives.

“It can’t be small,” he said. “You have to be radical in your family, you have to be radical in your community, you have to be radical with your children. You have to let them know what kind of world we live in and how they can make it better in the future.”

Linn-Benton NAACP branch President Jason J. Dorsette spoke about the intersection of racism and gun violence in America, and how exhausting it is to see the same racially-motivated crimes happen over and over again.

“We’re running out of time. We’re running out of patience,” Dorsette said. “Sending thoughts, prayers, well wishes, good energy and anything else you want to send for comfort to the victims and their families will not bring them back.”

The vigil ended with Dorsette saying every Buffalo victim’s name, and the mourners echoing it back as loudly as they could. Along with the names — Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, Zaire Goodman, Jennifer Warrington and Christopher Braden — Dorsette read what family members and friends wrote about them in an effort to humanize the casualties.

“This is the least we can do,” Dorsette said. “'Cause it could have been you and it could have been me.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

