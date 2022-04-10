Corvallis Half-Marathon back in shape after pandemic break

Colin Welk had a good finish in Corvallis’ annual half marathon, he said, and great in his age division, where he placed first and crossed in about 1¼ hours.

A band played, runners queued for energy-restoring snacks and Welk, a local 24-year-old, stood at the finish line of the Corvallis Half Marathon Saturday, April 9, between Reser Stadium and Gill Coliseum, and finished off a tall can of Block 15 Brewing’s unfiltered pilsner.

He finished third, overall, and believed he could have been second. He mused and glanced at the time marked on his wristwatch. And he laughed.

“Whatever I recorded is going to be different,” he said. “I took a wrong turn.”

Oh well, he said.

The local race was his first in town but by no means his first half marathon, Welk said.

“And it’s great,” he said.

Justice Lamer, 25, a 2015 Crescent Valley High School graduate and former Montana State University runner, took first overall in 1:13.

Todd Moore, a 30-year-old Portland runner, ran 1:15 to take second.

Both were first in their age groups.

Shirley Shaw was a third-place winner at another end of the competitive spectrum, posting a 2:42 in her category of women ages 70 to 74.

Shaw said she helped coordinate early iterations of the race, founded in 2011 by Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five.

She’s been running races for 40 years, she said, and is headed to Boston for the nationally known and eponymous marathon there April 18, 2022, her 140th marathon.

She’s finished six Corvallis Half-Marathon races, she said, which makes three full marathons in the city over the race’s decade-plus run.

Organizers canceled the event in 2020 under coronavirus-related precautions, and brought back a hybrid virtual run with a smaller in-person turnout in 2021.

But Saturday’s turnout captured the spirit of running career, the decades of cheering onlookers and mass of kicking legs and placards setting loose from from the starting chute.

“It’s seeing people before the race and after the race who I wouldn’t see otherwise,” Shaw said.

Organizers said turnout at the race was less than 2019, when 958 registered to run. The marathon had more than 840 registrants this year with 684 completing the race.

Race coordinator Bob Hazleton said the race was expected to raise $100,000, about 70% of the race’s proceeds to Linn Benton Food Share.

Runners also donated running shoes that will be cleaned and donated — recycled, organizers said — and canned and boxed food items.

Then they ran.

Ryan Roach and his son Ewan, 4, stood at the side of the starting chute and waved to wife and mom Hilary Roach.

“Hi, mommy! Good luck!” Ryan Roach said.

He said Hilary was running her second half-marathon. A track and field coach in Florence, Ryan Roach said he also has run in distance competitions.

Roach described the process as one of overcoming — first, bad form. Then pain.

“Your feet hurt. Knees. Back. Neck,” he said.

Then it’s the urge to stop.

“After 10 miles, something changes in your brain,” Roach said.

Roach sat the half marathon out this year while taking his son to breakfast. They’d be back to meet Hilary Roach after she finished, some three hours and 11 minutes later.

Then they’d go enjoy the town in the name of the race.

“It’s a beautiful place to be for a day, a few days,” Roach said.

