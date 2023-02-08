Billed as the “premier tabletop gaming convention in the mid-valley,” the C3 GameCon is evolving for its second annual event.
The two-day convention featuring live gaming, celebrity guest panels, a cosplay contest, food and fandom-based vendors is set for Feb. 17 and 18 at the Corvallis Community Center, from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Sequoia Gartnerway won the cosplay competition with her Zagreus costume.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 02
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 03
Ciera Gonzalez cosplayed as Shinobu.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 04
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 05
Zero Leab cosplays as Sweetheart from Omori, a role playing video game, at the C3 GameCon at the Corvallis Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 06
Sequoia Gartnerway won the cosplay competition with her Zagreus costume.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 07
Gwen Gonzalez cosplayed as their own character.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 08
Morgo Yon cosplayed as Gyro Zeppeli at the C3 GameCon at the Corvallis Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 09
Misha Rasmussen (left), Hana Suzumura (center) and Orion Sirrine cosplayed as Persona 3 characters.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 10
Anna Kahn cosplayed as Captain Marvel during the C3 GameCon on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 11
Sequoia Gartnerway won the cosplay competition with her Zagreus costume.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 12
Birdnerdkalecosplay cosplayed as Lucca from Chrono Trigger.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 13
Zero Leab cosplays as Sweetheart from Omori, a role playing video game, at the C3 GameCon at the Corvallis Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 14
Dez Shyann cosplayed as Shinobu Kocho.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 15
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 16
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 17
Ezra O'Mara-Cook-Baron cosplayed as Princess Bubblegum.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 18
William Lahmann cosplayed as Jack Cooper.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 19
Morgo Yon cosplayed as Gyro Zeppeli at the C3 GameCon at the Corvallis Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 20
Leah Kahn cosplayed as Deet from The Dark Crystal.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 21
Molina Leyva cosplayed as Reese from Animal Crossing.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 22
Brett Franklin cosplayed as Chucky at the C3 GameCon at the Corvallis Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 23
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 24
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 25
Zero Leab cosplays as Sweetheart from Omori, a role playing video game, at the C3 GameCon at the Corvallis Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 26
Sequoia Gartnerway won the cosplay competition with her Zagreus costume.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 27
Dez Shyann cosplayed as Shinobu Kocho.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
Gallery: Gamecon Cosplay 28
The event featured a cosplay costume competition and stage walk.
Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media
“Last year we had 14 game masters,” said event organizer Teri O’Malley of the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department. “This year we’re going to have closer to 40, and all of them are running multiple games in multiple rooms.”
That means around 200 possible slots for people to sit in and play games, O’Malley said, adding there will be day-of sign-ups for the various opportunities. There will also be open space for impromptu gaming, hanging out, having a snack or just relaxing and watching some streaming gaming content.
With 24 sign-up slots available, the cosplay contest will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Judges will evaluate costumes individually before a stage walk at 3 p.m.
There will be prizes for overall best costume as well as first, second and third runners up. The prizes are gift bags with a variety of gaming merchandise donated by vendors and sponsors. The four top prizes are estimated as ranging from $25 to $100 in value.
Rue Dickey demonstrates Dungeons & Dragons before the C3 GameCon in 2022.
Even with the scaled-back inauguration, GameCon 2022 was successful, O’Malley said, exceeding expectations right of the gate. The effort to step it up this year included landing some big names in the gaming world.
Carazo is a TV/film/stage actor and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast who played the paladin Zerxus Ilerez, First Knight of Avalir, in the "Critical Role" production. Jason Larock, voice of Damien from "Dream Daddy," is also among the special guests. Larock is a freelancer working in voiceover, game development and interactive media.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
D&D made big news this past month when its owner, Wizards of the Coast, was called out for plans to change its open gaming license. Following an uprising among fans, the company promised to heed the feedback and strive to make its current licensing program work for its third-party publishers.
“I was working in a game store when they put out the open gaming license,” Patrick Rollens said. “It led to a real explosion in small press books written to support D&D by dozens and dozens of little publishers.”
Rollens plays D&D as well as the card game Magic: The Gathering that drove Wizards to success. He’s serving as game master and teaching a miniature figurine painting class for GameCon. He said the open gaming license helped launch thousands of small businesses in the early and mid-2000s, all piggybacking on the success of D&D.
“In that respect it was a wild success,” Rollens said. “That’s why it’s been kind of disappointing to see them pivot in the last few months to try rebooting their open gaming license in a way that seems a lot more restrictive than it has been in the past.”
The open gaming license will remain in place untouched, D&D executive producer Kyle Brink announced Jan. 27.
More than 30 vendors are slated to attend Corvallis’ GameCon, including Matt's Cavalcade of Comics, Adent Game Sales, Thesperience Productions, and ChaoticQueerCrafts, as well as several local artisans, game designers and more.
Onsite food and drink vendors include Cheesy Stuffed Burgers, Bobablastic, Greece Lightning Express, Gnomenuts and Good Grounds Coffee.
C3 GameCon offers advance ticket prices until Feb. 16. A two-day badge is $18; a one-day ticket is $12. Parks & Recreation scholarships for those eligible can be used to cover the cost. The event is geared toward ages 14 and up. Attendees under 14 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian who is 14 or over.
Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.