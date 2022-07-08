Corvallis fires Majestic Theatre supervisor

The supervisor of Corvallis’ Majestic Theatre has been fired by the city, which owns and operates the community playhouse.

City Manager Mark Shepard confirmed Jimbo Ivy's termination on Friday, July 8. Citing confidential personnel matters, he declined to comment about the reasons behind the action.

The news comes on the heels of a community campaign to lobby the city to hire more staff at the theater.

Ivy was hired to run the Majestic Theatre in February 2015. He's been on paid administrative leave for the past seven weeks, including the height of budget season for the city.

While city officials aren't talking, Ivy shared his perspective and offered an explanation.

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media and in a social media post, Ivy alleges he was terminated for not following orders from Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit. He said she had ordered him not share with the community any additional information about the theater’s budget or efforts by Majestic Ambassadors — supporters with various connections to the theater, including volunteers — to get more staff.

Petit did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

“I was not able to follow this order in good conscience as I believe part of good, transparent government is that our community knows what is happening within our city,” Ivy wrote on Facebook, “and that they should have a chance to advocate with decision-makers via the established public processes prior to decisions being made.”

In the post, Ivy claims he was advised that the Majestic Ambassadors’ campaign — the group was hoping to convince city leaders to expand the budget so that the theater could hire a second fulltime employee — was “incompatible with the city manager’s vision” and that he should not share information about it with the community.

“However, as the newspaper articles and letters to the editor mounted, many community members began contacting me, asking what was going on, and I felt ethically bound to simply direct them to the community’s efforts,” Ivy wrote. “For this, I have been fired.”

Speaking by phone, Ivy said he’s not likely to take any legal action regarding his termination. He acknowledged he disregarded direction from a superior, which is grounds for dismissal. As a salaried employee, he’s not protected by a labor union, leaving him little recourse.

“I’m part of management, so the assumption is I’ll be in line with management,” Ivy said. “I think it’s situations like this where they are able to terminate folks they feel aren’t in line with management’s vision.”

As the theater supervisor, Ivy said it was his duty to keep the community in the loop about any potential impacts to the Majestic. That meant spreading the word that without more full-timers, the theater faces fewer productions and programs and must deal with burnout and turnover among part-time employees.

“I’ve done that throughout my career at the Majestic,” he said. “As far as community members, directors, other volunteers, I would regularly have sort of ‘State of the Majestic’ conversations with them. I’d always been very transparent with the community about the challenges and enlisting their help.”

Ivy told his bosses he was compelled to share the truth about the situation at the theater, he told Mid-Valley Media. In response, he alleges that they told him, “Don’t be too involved, don’t support too much, don’t give too much information.”

With Ivy sidelined, the Majestic Ambassadors formed and took the lead on advocacy with the City Council.

Noting that community connection was essential to passing a levy in 2019 that included support for the theater, Ivy said he was surprised by the negative feedback and ire he took from senior leadership for communicating with the public in the way he’s always done, particularly on a city budget matter.

A call to action linked in the Majestic’s May newsletter could be the straw that broke the camel’s back. In a brief line, Ivy highlighted the campaign, asking the City Council to provide full-time production support.

He alleges he was called “disloyal, insubordinate, and not a team player” for that.

“It was challenging not being able to connect with my community or crew or staff about what was going on for seven weeks,” Ivy said. “If my termination and being able to talk to the community about it leads to some positive change for the Majestic, it was worth it.”

