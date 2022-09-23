Corvallis fire station closing for renovation

A Corvallis fire station on Circle Boulevard will be closed for nearly a year for a major renovation.

The renovation is the first in a series of city facility improvements planned to address long-standing building deficiencies that accumulated over decades, according to the city.

Fire Station 3 at 1310 NW Circle Blvd. is slated to close later this month and remain shuttered for around 11 months, a city news release states, with a focus on efficient, equitable and safe indoor work areas, as well as adding an additional apparatus bay.

The revamped interior is aimed at correcting inequity stemming from a time when most firefighters were men, according to the release. Dormitories, showers and other indoor facilities will be upgraded to provide equitable workplace access.

The new bay allows Corvallis Fire Department’s brush truck to be moved indoors and remain at the station, rather than being stored off-site in wintertime, the release states, adding the brush truck is currently stored outdoors in an unprotected lot.

Staff and equipment will be reassigned to other Corvallis fire stations but will continue to respond to calls in the area of the community served by Fire Station 3, the release states.

The City Council funded the $3.5 million project with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the release. Future projects will target civic and administrative facility needs, including public meeting spaces, staff offices and court facilities.