Corvallis fiddler claims second national title

With several state and regional titles to her name, Starr McMullen entered the National Oldtime Fiddle Contest in Weiser, Idaho, with high hopes. And on June 25, she pocketed another win.

“I jumped up and down a lot,” she said with a laugh. “I finally felt that I had all my ducks in a row, and I felt really happy with my performance.”

The contest, part of the larger 2022 National Senior Fiddle Championship, is the second one in which McMullen has claimed a national victory. Since picking up a fiddle more than 35 years ago, she has become known among her Corvallis neighbors as one of the best fiddlers in the Pacific Northwest.

But before the fiddle, McMullen played the violin.

McMullen moved to Corvallis in 1980 to teach as an economics professor at Oregon State University. Her work specialized in the relationship between macroeconomics and transportation issues. It was that same year that she joined the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra as second violin.

For several years, McMullen regularly played with the symphony, growing her bond with the instrument she had known all her life. She did not start learning the fiddle until 1987, after taking a workshop on traditional fiddle techniques. Unbeknownst to her at the time, it was an event that would kindle a new musical love.

“When I’m stressed out, or something traumatic is going on in my life, the fiddle is a constant,” she said. “It helps to settle things and level things off. It’s a calming influence and very personal in a lot of ways.”

McMullen said the violin and the fiddle are “the exact same instrument,” except where fine-tuning is concerned. While fiddlers usually use steel strings, and tune each one, classical violinists only fine-tune on the E string.

“The difference is mostly stylistic,” she said. “Intonation is the same, whether you’re a violinist or a fiddler. A good fiddler will be playing in tune.”

Currently, McMullen is in the midst of planning the 23rd annual Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest, which has traditionally attracted both nationally and internationally acclaimed fiddlers. It takes place at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis, and McMullen has organized the event every year since 1998.

“I want to make sure that the fiddle music I play is carried on by younger generations,” she said. “It’s a musical heritage and an oral tradition. My big goal is to do anything I can to perpetuate this old-time fiddling in the Northwest, the U.S. and wherever I can help with it.”

The contest is set for Aug. 5 at the fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Performances start at 9 a.m. and finals begin at 2:30 p.m. on the Oak Grove Stage. If time allows, McMullen will perform a few exhibition tunes during the lunch break.

For more information on the contest, call McMullen at 541-602-1224.

