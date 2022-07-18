Corvallis fiber glass plant continues quest for pollution permit

A virtual hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 21 gives the community a chance to chime in about a controversial Corvallis glass fiber plant seeking an upgraded air pollution permit.

The plant, which sits on the bank of the Willamette River in South Corvallis, has run afoul of environmental regulators in the past. Hollingsworth & Vose officials have said that was because they had the wrong type of permit, a situation they are hoping to rectify.

The facility operates two glass manufacturing furnaces, and the glass is used to produce fibers used as filtration media and battery separators, according to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ hearing starts at 6 p.m. and seeks public input regarding H&V’s proposed air quality permit, known as a standard air contaminant discharge permit, a prerequisite to a higher-emitting permit known as a Title V permit.

A standard air contaminant discharge permit would allow the company to keep operating at the higher emissions of a Title V permit until such a permit is issued, according to DEQ.

Under the previous permit, the Department of Environmental Quality required Hollingsworth & Vose to pay $240,000 in fines and fees for over-emitting but allowed the company to keep operating its riverside plant, 1115 SE Crystal Lake Drive, while it applied for a higher-level permit.

Not waiting on the appeals

The Thursday hearing was scheduled despite requests to delay to give time for two appeals which assert the factory falls outside of local zoning rules, according to a news release from the Corvallis-based appellants.

In March, Corvallis leaders backed a City Hall administrative-level decision that could lead to the new, different air emissions discharge permit for the company. To get the higher-level permit, the company first needed a statement from the city that its use of the land is compatible with the general vicinity.

When first city staff and then Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard in 2021 determined that it was, a group appealed to the City Council, asking members to overrule Shepard's decision upholding the staff decision and to allow for public testimony. They didn't, ultimately backing the city manager in a 7-1 vote.

The pending appeals allege the emission increase is “an industrial intensification that conflicts with the zoning laws for this grandfathered industrial site.” Both appeals were filed with the State Land Use Board of Appeals in April.

The appellant group believes Hollingsworth & Vose betrayed the public trust when it was discovered in 2015 the plant had been operating under the wrong air type of emissions permit for nearly 20 years and had been emitting much higher levels of carbon monoxide and fluorides than allowed.

The group alleges the plant has remained out of compliance with state permits and local zoning since 2015, calling the permit application an attempt to legalize increased pollution after the fact.

“H&V made emissions system renovations in 2018, yet they are still requesting a permit that allows over triple the volume of regulated pollutants (1128 tons/year) than were allowed by their previous permit (349 tons/year),” the appellants’ news release states.

The appellants include former city councilor and Planning Commissioner Tony Howell, former city councilor Barbara Bull and Jeremy Monroe. In the news release, Monroe said after the 2015 air pollution violation and two river spills in the last decade, he and his neighbors are closely watching the DEQ and the company.

“We are now having to keep a close eye on our city, who have worked hard to accommodate a negligent polluter, while dismissing the visions (and codes) of the Willamette River Greenway, the South Corvallis Refinement Plan, and the public health and safety concerns of citizens,” Monroe said.

Bull said in the news release that the city manager failed to provide a public review process after years of grassroots work focused on the glass fiber site. And Howell said it feels like a betrayal on the part of the city and company to ignore code language derived from community feedback.

The company's perspective

Company officials say the permit the company is seeking the “most stringent air permit” DEQ can issue for the plant, according to a prior statement from Hollingsworth & Vose Corvallis Site Manager Cindy Frost. She said the company has made “significant investments in the community and its operations.”

A March email from Hollingsworth & Vose spokesperson Andrew Thompson noted the installation of a “state-of-the-art emissions control system,” which he said has been highly effective at reducing particulate and fluoride emissions and wastewater discharge.

In the email, Thompson cited collaborating with DEQ on collecting a year of CO data through ambient air monitoring around the facility, showing what he said were “extremely low” CO levels — less than a tenth of the Environmental Protection Agency air quality standard threshold.

Register for the Zoom hearing online at the DEQ’s website. To attend by phone call 888-475-4499 or 877- 853-5257. Webinar ID: 889 1615 7980 and passcode 717783.

Written comments can also be submitted for the public record by sending them by mail, fax or email: Suzy Luttrell DEQ Permit Coordinator 4026 Fairview Industrial Drive SE Salem, OR 97302 Fax: 503-378-4196 Email: suzy.luttrell@deq.oregon.gov. Written comments are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

