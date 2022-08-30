Corvallis event shows outdoor adventures aren't just for the two-legged

To many dog owners, a dog is the perfect symbol of unconditional love. Intelligent, curious and ever-loyal, this goofy four-legged creature gives freely with no strings attached.

Those who have a canine companion also know that dogs, equipped with boundless energy, require a lot of physical activity. However, full-time jobs, family and other commitments can often make it difficult to give a dog the exercise it needs.

This past weekend, Peak Sports presented a solution to this challenge through its “Adventure with Dogs Week,” an event aimed at educating dog owners on the best ways to spend quality outdoor time with their furry friends.

“We’re pretty into dogs here at Peak Sports,” Jim Blount, general manager, said. “We’re an outdoor business, and we promote outdoor adventures, so it’s a natural fit to have dogs joining you on that.”

This event was the first dog-oriented one that the Corvallis outdoor shop has hosted, apart from a small-scale adoption with Heartland Humane Society in 2019. It was there that Blount found his forever friend Charlie, a tan and white Aussie mix who is the face of multiple Peak Sports marketing campaigns today.

“We have a lot of dogs working at the store, but a lot also come in and visit,” he said. “So we thought it would be a good idea to celebrate that.”

The fun began on Friday, Aug. 26, with a First Aid for Adventure Dogs clinic that taught participants how to prepare a doggy first-aid kit and treat injuries their pup may receive on the trail.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Heartland Humane Society returned to host a morning adoption event, with a paddleboarding workshop taught by Wonder Dogs Training and a K9 Search and Rescue demonstration that followed in the afternoon.

“I thought it was a fun event, and I certainly hope they do it again,” said Wendy McIlroy, VMD and co-founder of Region 3 K9 Search and Rescue, which deploys under the Benton County Sheriff’s Department. “We like to make sure that the community knows that we are there to help if someone goes missing.”

Hannah Agnew-Svoboda, shelter manager of Heartland Humane Society, said it was “a great time” to be out in the community and socialize the dogs outside the shelter. Of the five dogs they brought to the adoption event, two were adopted, she said.

“Nationwide, there’s just such an influx of animals in the shelter, and the number of adoptions has gone down,” she said. “So any chance I get to give extra exposure, I’m just really thankful."

Agnew-Svoboda added that Peak Sports always “makes it so easy” with their genuine passion for the care and keeping of dogs.

Along with educational workshops, the event featured coloring, photo and spin-the-wheel contests to engage in, with prizes like harnesses and organic dog treats offered by Ruffwear and Penny Bites.

Blount said the event received “a lot of good and positive responses,” and that in the future, he hopes to bring in more outdoor organizations from the community and provide more clinics.

“I think we’ll make it an annual event,” he said. “It’s cool to see how far you can take adventuring with your dog.”

