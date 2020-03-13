Corvallis declares local emergency

The declaration also allows the city to cancel all nonessential meetings, such as those of advisory boards, at least until the end of March. Meetings that are required by statute, such as land use hearings before Planning Commission, will continue as scheduled.

Rollens said the decision to close facilities and curtail programs was made after numerous meetings involving Shepard and various department heads over the past week or so.

“We saw this coming and we’re just trying to put together a response while at the same time acknowledging that city services are the last thing you want to cancel at a time like this,” Rollens said.

Here is a complete list of closures and other changes announced on Friday:

• Osborn Aquatic Center and Majestic Theatre will be closed to the public through the end of March. All recreation events, activities, classes, and rehearsals scheduled by Parks and Recreation have been cancelled through the end of March. This includes programs at the Corvallis Community Center, which is closed for renovation but had been hosting programs at other locations. Outside organizations that booked these facilities for rental events can cancel without penalty by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 541-766-6918.

