Corvallis cyclists wore black and red armbands to remind you of this

About 30 bicyclists gathered at the Osborn Aquatic Center on Wednesday evening, May 18. They wore black and red armbands and attached signs to their bikes.

What started as a night filled with sharing stories quickly turned into a quiet ride through the city, the volume turned down on a normally social activity.

It was the 17th annual Ride of Silence in Corvallis.

“We are remembering people who have died or gotten seriously injured while riding on local streets or somewhere else,” event coordinator Jay Thatcher said. “We are showing our ongoing presence as bicyclists and asking everyone to share the road. It’s some of the most meaningful silence I’ve ever experienced.”

Local impact

The international event started in Dallas, Texas in 2003 and is held on the third Wednesday in May each year. The local effort began in 2005 following the death of Robin Jensen, a police cadet and aquatic center staff member who was killed on her bike after a hit-and-run in August 2004.

Debbie Jensen, Robin’s mom, started the Corvallis Ride of Silence to keep the memory of her daughter alive.

“I started it for myself, and it’s a great honor to do this and a reminder to stay aware on the road,” Jensen said.

Other attendees shared stories of loved ones who were hit while riding their bikes. Some shared their own experiences of getting hit or seriously injured.

Paul Marinello said he first participated in the Ride of Silence after a friend of his shared that her brother had been hit while riding his bike.

“The hardest part is not speaking to someone,” Marinello said about the group ride. “It’s a challenge, but also a reminder of why you’re doing what you’re doing.”

A dangerous city for bicyclists

Corvallis is continually lauded as a community that encourages cycling. The Census Bureau's American Community Survey in 2019 showed 11% of commuters got to work via the bicycle.

But it's also no stranger to bicyclists getting hit and even killed on local roads. In the last few years, multiple bicyclists have been killed after being hit by motorists.

In June 2018, Eric Austin was killed after a motorist struck him while crossing the street on his bike at a pedestrian crossing signal on Highway 99W. The Benton County District Attorney’s Office did not file charges against the driver, Jeffrey Scoville.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The next year, in October 2019, Jeremy Gruver was killed after a motorist hit him while Gruver rode his bike on Highway 99W and crossed the street near the First-Alternative Co-op.

In October 2021, Gruver’s father, Jeffrey Gruver, filed a wrongful death lawsuit. He is suing the city of Corvallis, the Oregon Department of Transportation and two individuals who were reportedly in the car during the accident.

Jose Guadalupe Torres, 22, was arraigned in November 2021 on alleged charges of second-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault of a bicyclist and more in connection to Gruver’s death.

Awareness to the cause

The bicyclists silently rode through Corvallis on Wednesday night, passing through the Oregon State University campus, Avery Park, the Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass and more.

Their presence made an impact as they crossed intersections and busy streets.

“I’m here to bring awareness to vulnerable road users and commuters,” Chris Shawger said.

The Ride of Silence means a lot to those who ride their bikes every day in the community and to those who have seen loved ones hurt or killed in accidents.

Jensen said seeing bicyclists come out each year for the event is something special.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that the community has the heart to come out and support this,” Jensen said. “It’s very humbling. And it’s nice to share a story about Robin.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.