The Corvallis City Council wended its way through a series of discussions of fees and funding in a two-hour meeting Monday night at the downtown fire station.
Topping the list was the annual review of the city’s utility rates. City staff asked for, and received approval, to increase water rates by 2 percent, wastewater rates by 2.5 percent and stormwater by 8.5 percent. The overall rate increase averages 3 percent and will mean an extra $2.10 per month for the average residential user when the increase takes effect Feb. 1.
The vote was unanimous, 9-0.
No vote was necessary on a second rate increase. Republic Services, the waste hauler and recycler for Corvallis, submitted rate increase requests of 2.64 percent for residential customers, 2.63 percent for commercial and 2.78 percent for industrial. Because the rate increases were less than 4 percent council approval is not required, according to the franchise agreement between Republic and the city.
The new rates will increase the charge for a 35-gallon residential cart by 56 cents per month to $21.65. The new rates take effect Jan. 1.
The $2 recycling surcharge that the council approved in April sunsets Dec. 31, but Julie Jackson, Republic’s municipal and community relations manager told the council that it is likely Republic will come back with a request to renew the surcharge because of continuing challenges in the recycling industry.
In other funding and fee decisions:
• Councilors approved new funding for consultants that are assisting with the city’s vision and climate action work. The council voted 8-1, with Ward 8’s Mark Page in opposition, to move $34,000 out of the city’s contingency funds to support the continuing work. Page expressed concerns that the boards working on climate action and vision were getting more resources than other city boards and commissions.
• Councilors also approved, on a 9-0 vote, moving $15,000 out of the same contingency fund to pay for Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. facilitator Ari Basil-Wagner, who is working with the Housing Opportunities Action Council on improving its processes. HOAC is a city-county group, comprised mainly of nonprofits, that is working on the 10-year plan to address homelessness. The city and Benton County are splitting Basil-Wagner’s $22,500 fee, with Corvallis appropriating more than its required $11,250 in case additional costs are required.
• The city is planning to implement a public safety fee by the end of this year that will pay for the hiring of additional firefighters and police officers. Some councilors have expressed concerns about the impact of the fee on low-income residents. The fee would be added to the city services bill, which includes water, stormwater, wastewater, street maintenance, bus service and urban forestry.
Finance Director Nancy Brewer briefed the council on current practice, which is to forward customers needing such assistance with their city services bill to the Community Services Consortium. Councilors decided not to take any action Monday, agreeing to let the new council choose which direction to go when it takes office in January.
• Mayor Biff Traber awarded a plaque to Page for his service to the council. Page, who was elected in 2016, moved from Ward 8 to Ward 1 in May, and the city charter requires that he be replaced by the election winner in Ward 8 at the next council meeting. Ed Junkins is running unopposed for the seat and likely will be sworn in Nov. 19.