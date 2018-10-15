The Corvallis urban renewal snowball keeps rolling down the hill.
The city’s proposal to promote development in South Corvallis sailed through the City Council on Monday night, with councilors selecting March 12, 2019, for a citywide vote on the issue. The council's vote was unanimous, 8-0, with Ward 8 Councilor Mark Page not voting because he was away from town on a business commitment.
“We hit a big milestone on this one. Thank you,” Mayor Biff Traber said as the crowd at the downtown fire station applauded strongly. Traber then admonished himself for “violating my own rule” on allowing cheering in the gallery.
Ten people testified during the 75-minute public hearing, with nine speaking in support of the plan. Three of those testifying worked on the technical advisory committee that helped develop the proposal. Few questions were raised regarding the pros and cons of the proposals. Councilors mainly thanked backers for their support.
The proposal calls for a district of about 425 acres, or 4.4 percent of the city, with a boundary that consists of the railroad tracks to the west, the Marys River to the north, the city limits to the south and kind of a zigzag pattern near Highway 99W on the east side. Key projects on the list include $10.4 million for street design and improvements, $8.5 million for affordable housing and $7.5 million for a neighborhood center.
The district would spend $33.5 million in 2018 dollars over its projected 30-year run, with inflation making the 2048 total $62 million. Money is raised via tax increment financing, which would divert future property tax revenue increases from South Corvallis into the fund for urban renewal projects. No individual's property taxes would be raised to pay for urban renewal.
Putting the measure on the ballot ensures a busy 2019 for city voters. Also projected for the ballot are a May expansion of the local option property tax levy and a November vote that would form a countywide 9-1-1 emergency services taxing district.
In other council action:
• Councilors heard at community comments from eight individuals who back Local 2975 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees. An impasse has been declared in negotiations, although four mediation sessions have been held, including one on Monday.
No word was available on the substance of the negotiations, although the testimony from members of the city’s largest union and their supporters indicate that the issue of medical benefits continues to divide the two parties.
AFSCME members and their supporters carried signs into the meeting and also demonstrated at the corner of Northwest Fourth and Harrison Boulevard outside the downtown fire station. Shouts from the corner and the honking of horns from AFSCME supporters could be heard throughout much of the meeting.
AFSCME already has taken a strike authorization vote, but would need to give the city 10-days notice if it intends to walk out.
• Councilors held a second public hearing and unanimously approved a land development code text amendment that adds new procedures for removing planned development overlays. The move came in response to a Land Conservation and Development enforcement order and new state legislation that aim to streamline development processes and require municipalities to use clear and objective standards in assessing proposals.