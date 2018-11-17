The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., with a pair of high-wattage revenue-raising items on the agenda.
First, councilors will open the meeting with a public hearing on a proposal to implement a public safety fee. The fee, which can be imposed by council vote, would raise approximately $3.5 million per year to add police officers and $1.5 million for firefighters.
The additional officers would help the Corvallis Police Department do more pro-active community policing and reduce 12-hour shifts for officers. The Corvallis Fire Department would be able to staff fire and ambulance crews at all stations if the fee is imposed.
The fee, if the council approves it, would be added to the city services bill of residents, businesses and nonprofits. The city services bill also charges for water, stormwater, wastewater, transit service, street maintenance and urban forestry.
The new fee would added $17.31 to the average monthly residential bill, $121.17 for a grocery store, approximately $3,500 to Samaritan Health Services, nearly $4,000 for the Corvallis School District and more than $35,000 per month for Oregon State University.
Later in the meeting the council is expected to forward a planned expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy to the voters to consider at the May 21, 2019 election. The levy, which would raise $29 million during its five-year run, would mainly pay for parks and recreation and library services.
If voters ultimately back the levy expansion, it would charge $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed value to property owners’ tax bills starting next July. The current levy, which expires June 30, 2019, charges 82 cents per $1,000. The annual cost for the owner of property assessed at $300,000 is $246 under the current levy. It would rise to $321 per year if a new levy is approved by the voters. City officials have noted that property owners currently are paying 25 cents per $1,000 for a general obligation bond voters approved for park land and open space. Thus, city official say, renewal of the levy at $1.07 technically would mean no property tax increase. Voters, however, might feel that they would prefer to have that quarter back.
But if the expanded levy does not pass, city officials say, massive cuts will follow, including closure of the Majestic Theatre, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and a reduction in library hours of one-third.
The levy renewal and the public safety fee are part of what City Manager Mark Shepard calls a “three-legged stool” of revenue measures designed to preserve city services. Still to come is final action on a countywide 911 emergency services taxing district, which city officials are hoping to place on the November 2019 ballot.
Residents hoping to testify at Monday's meeting should note that comments on the public safety fee will be taken during the public hearing. The regularly community comments section can be used by those wishing to address the levy expansion.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. The agenda includes Housing Rehabilitation Policy amendments and a discussion on affordable housing needs.
• The Albany City Council and the Albany Planning Commission will hold a joint work session at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin and will discuss progress on task forces and public outreach.
• The Albany School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the district office for Greater Albany Public Schools, 7:18 Seventh Ave. S.W. A 6:30 closed session precedes the public session to discuss the superintendent's evaluation. The public agenda includes reports on interdistrict transfers and the state report card, along with an update on bond projects.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at Philomath City Hall, 980 Applegate St. On the agenda are an update by Brad Fattig on the Corvallis Foundry’s Resource Fair, a presentation from members of the Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board and an economic report from Pat O’Connor of the Oregon Employment Department.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall and will conduct a pair of public hearings, one on the possible rezoning of 9.9 acres on Landmark Drive from industrial park to high-density residential, and the second on an application for a 53-lot subdivision near Philomath Middle School.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. The agenda includes updates from the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments and Veterans Services and a discussion of updated financial policies.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. The agenda includes public hearings on an ordinance banning wild and exotic animal displays at the fairgrounds, a water district annexation and development code amendments, as well as a resolution in support of creating a taxing district to support 911 dispatch services.
The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee meets at 6 p.m. City Hall and will update the city’s investment policy.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board is scheduled to review and make recommendations on “tiny house” guidelines.