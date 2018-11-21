For the second year in a row, the Corvallis City Council’s self-evaluation session included comments from city staff.
And for the second year in a row the comments — and the process itself — produced sparks.
Councilors and Mayor Biff Traber discussed the evaluation material at their Nov. 8 work session. The good news was that the discussion didn’t require two work sessions, as it did in 2017. The bad news is that the comments show a council-staff relationship that has not yet found that sweet spot.
“A lot of these comments are eye of the beholder issues,” said Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse, who also led the discussion a year ago. “Some say we are talking too much. Some say not enough. It’s kind of hard to balance that. It’s also hard that the comments are anonymous and staffers aren’t in a position to clarify things. It can be tricky.
“We keep hearing that we are trying to tell staff how to do their jobs, and I can appreciate that. Some of the comments I found condescending: ‘Do this and do that and you won’t have late meetings.’ But it’s not that easy. In order to foster a feeling of team staff needs to put themselves in our shoes more often.”
Eligible to participate in the staff evaluations of the mayor and the council were the nine department directors, City Manager Mark Shepard, the public information officer, city recorder, city attorney and the municipal judge. Not all staff and councilors participated, said Human Resources Director Mary Beth Altmann Hughes, who coordinated the process.
Criticism councilors received included:
• “The MCC (mayor and City Council) does not seem to work systemically on its own work products. The MCC appears to prefer to jump from issue to issue based on community comment or constituent calls rather than having a plan of what it wants to accomplish in the year/term and then executing the plan.”
• “Council needs to remain at the policy level and not get into operations. The city manager is the administrator. Often times there seems to be operational discussions rather than policy.”
Staffers sometimes offered contradictory comments, with some praising the council for its efficiency in running meetings to others saying they drag on too long.
One thread running through the self-evaluation was a concern about the two-year terms that the nine councilors serve. Retiring Ward 1 Councilor Penny York organized a community research project on councilor terms and other charter issues and the issue clearly has struck a chord:
Read one comment: “The first year MCC members come in and get frustrated because so much of what they want to work on is already established policy/budget from the past council. Then, in the second year, the councilors get to make some of the big decisions themselves and just when they are starting to see some progress on the things they value they have to run again.”
In a section on how councilors have been working with Shepard’s new strategic operational plan, one staffer noted that when “the council is beginning to be getting comfortable with taking a strategic view of city planning and operations … the current council’s term is coming to an end, which again points to a weakness in our system of two-year council terms.”
Another comment said: "It would be nice to see the council support amending the charter to staggered four-year terms and even decrease the number of councilors serving (from nine to five or seven).”
There were numerous positive comments in the evaluations as well, with one staffer noting how Traber “looks for opportunities to celebrate the city’s successes, as well as those in the community.”
One staffer also noted the sheer amount of work the council has taken on, listing the vision project, the SOP, urban renewal and pursuit of the local option levy, public safety fee and 911 district revenue alternatives.
Participants also offered thoughts on how to improve things moving forward.
“It’s odd to be reviewed by staff when we don’t get to review them, but I guess that’s the nature of the beast,” Wyse said.
“Perhaps we should find a way,” Traber said.