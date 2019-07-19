The city of Corvallis is closing in on finalizing how it deals with annexations, and the first public process using the new approach is perhaps just a month away.
The City Council discussed the issue for 40 minutes at its July 15 meeting. Annexations have been a challenge for the city since Senate Bill 1573 was signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in March 2016.
The bill limits voter-approved annexations, a tool Corvallis has used since 1977, longer than any other Oregon city. Corvallis, in association with Philomath and the League of Oregon Cities, has challenged SB 1573, but the issue remains before the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The council might be considering an annexation as soon as its Aug. 19 meeting. The Caldwell Farms annexation involves a proposal to add 16.45 acres to the city’s stock of land. The parcel, which is currently being used to grow grass seed, is south of West Hills Road and west of the 53rd Street roundabout.
Tentative plans by the developer called for more than 90 units of housing and an assisted living center, but it is not clear if that remains the intent. The council voted 7-2 on Feb. 19 2018 to deny the annexation while calling on the developer and the staff to work on an “annexation agreement” that would answer councilor concerns.
Key issues included traffic on West Hills Road and the surrounding neighborhood, sewer easements, the housing mix, whether developing the site makes sense given the rural nature of adjacent properties and whether the acreage really is “serviceable” by city infrastructure.
The annexation agreement is a new city approach to land acquisitions that is being used by the council and city staff while the SB 1573 appeal is pending.
“Annexation agreements have been used by cities for decades. They are not 1573 related,” said Paul Billota, director of the Corvallis Community Development Department. “What has kept them from being used in Corvallis, was probably voter-approved annexation because that creates a dynamic that is a little different.
“Annexation is … a policy and technical exercise where the city is determining where it wants to focus its resources and negotiates with property owners to ensure infrastructure is extended in a logical, efficient manner and the city’s taxpayers are protected. The annexation agreement just documents that process.”
Bilotta compared the annexation agreement process to a contract negotiation, “with drafts moving back and forth between the city attorney and their attorney until the various t’s are crossed and a draft can be brought forward for public review and council action.”
If the Caldwell Farms annexation agreement is reviewed Aug. 19 a “limited” public hearing will be the process used. Limited, said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard “refers to the hearing (being) about the annexation agreement only, not the entire issue of annexation.”
Bilotta also said that annexation agreements might still be employed even if the courts restore voter approval.
“We would have to discuss (it) with the council,” he said, “but there could be benefit to trying to still build a system with annexation agreements so the voters would have more information about how infrastructure will be extended and paid for when they (vote).”
A second — and significantly more complicated — annexation agreement is looming in the future. The Marys annexation, involving 118 acres northeast of the 53rd Street roundabout, might lead to up to 2,000 housing units. The land is currently being used as a tree farm. Many of the same concerns expressed in the Caldwell Farms issue led councilors to deny the Marys proposal as well.
Bilotta said the city focused on the Caldwell Farms project first because it is smaller.