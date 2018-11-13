The homelessness issue in Corvallis has become so intractable that even the questions about the problem are starting to repeat themselves.
The Corvallis City Club hosted a panel Tuesday on the issue at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis. Participating were Sara Power (Room at the Inn women’s shelter), Ann Craig (Jackson Street Youth Services), Kari Whitacre (Community Outreach), Andrea Myhre (Corvallis Housing First), Shawn Collins (Housing Opportunities Action Council) and Martha Lyon (Community Services Consortium).
For one of those questions — is Corvallis a magnet for the homeless because of the range of social services it offers? — the panelists did offer some fresh takes.
Whitacre was the lone member of the panel who said that Benton County is a magnet. In fact, in the past few years she said, she was seeing so many people from out of state that she instituted new rules limiting her services to those from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.
Power, meanwhile, said: “I don’t see the magnet effect. If I were homeless I would go to Salem, Portland or Eugene. They have far more services than we do.”
Collins noted that the annual point in time homeless counts have shown a fairly dramatic increase, but he added: “We are not drawing in people from across the country. We are not a big magnet. We have services because we have needs.”
Panelists also were asked how many homeless individuals are in the region. Collins briefed the crowd of 75 about a 2017 League of Women Voters study that estimated that there are somewhere between 850 and 1,250 individuals in Corvallis who are homeless at some point during the year.
Panelists noted the challenge of figuring out just who these people are and how to help them.
“You’ve got OSU students couch-surfing and families doubling up,” Whitacre said. “Plus the Corvallis School District has 300 kids who are homeless. I have 11 family beds in my shelter. Where are the others? I really worry about those OSU kids.”
Panelists also discussed suggestions from the audience about outreach and service coordination. The discussions at two tables focused on how to cope with both the legitimacy of panhandlers and the best way to direct them to the assistance they need.
One suggestion was to produce a flyer or card that would have addresses and phone numbers for services, although Myhre noted that such information might not be helpful to those without a phone or transportation. Another person suggested a community intake center that would try to determine the best service or nonprofit for an individual’s needs.
Whitacre suggested a simple storefront, close to the Greyhound bus station, with the facility designed to work with clients for only 20 or 30 minutes. "It wouldn’t be a drop-in center,” she said.
Power, meanwhile, suggested that the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, which has bounced between churches in recent months, “already provides that service. A lot of folks when they come to town are advised to go there. It is the becoming the hub where people are going. They have wonderful, friendly volunteers.”
So what’s next?
“Clearly this is an issue that is not going away,” said moderator Steve Schultz, president of the City Club.