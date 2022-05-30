Corvallis church delivering soup for the body and soul to the recently hospitalized

When you’re on the mend, hot soup and an encouraging message can be a real pick-me-up. In that spirit, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is on a mission to get nutrition and the Gospel to people recovering from hospital care.

Not a soup kitchen, the effort has gotten the church into the canned soup ministry.

The idea started a few years back when the congregation was considering high-protein snacks for school kids to help support the community, according to Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

In researching that, a more pressing need was discovered: people leaving hospital stays who need proper nutrition to help them heal.

The focus changed to providing soups with a Gospel message of Jesus Christ written on the label to those recovering from hospitalizations. It was dubbed the Manna Project, a collaboration with Linn Benton Food Share, hospitals, businesses and faith-based organizations distributing soups to combat food scarcity among recovering patients.

“We’re serving people who are exiting hospitals and need nutritious food to heal their bodies,” Bohlmann said, referring to the soup as a “nutraceutical,” a combination of nutrition and pharmaceutical.

The soups are produced locally at Stahlbush Island Farms in Corvallis. Some of the ingredients have been purchased by the church and some were provided by Stahlbush, Bohlmann said. There are currently two flavors: tomato chickpea and broccoli sweet potato. More flavors are in the works.

The label says, "We are harvesting the best of God's bounty to make this gift for YOU in Love and Grace."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The church congregation helped with the basic concepts, design, and recipe formulation, even preparing the ingredients for test manufacture of the final soups. Vicki Nelson, Shepherd of the Valley office manager, was pivotal in determining the final recipe for the soups.

When patients leave the hospital, they can get a food box if the need is shown, Bohlmann said, noting that dietary restrictions or certain food types may be necessary in the healing process. The project is still in its preliminary stages.

The soups are low fat, high protein and high fiber. Product assessment and review is ongoing, Bohlmann said, and they’re looking for feedback, not just about how the soup tastes, but how people interpret and feel regarding the Gospel message on the label.

“We are providing a message and a product about healing for body and soul,” he said. “But we’re really keen and focused on building community. We want to know what you understand so we can understand you better.”

The project has been funded by donations and grants, Bohlmann said, at roughly 88 cents a can. The soup makers are looking for partners in distribution, concept product fulfillment, and a food technologist to serve as an expert formulator for complex nutritional products.

In December, the first 23,000 cans of Soulfull Soup were canned. A second production run is forthcoming. Among the goals is creating different labels to better address Gospel messages to certain audiences, making a more meaningful connection. Reverse labels in Spanish are also planned.

“We know our bodies matter to God,” Bohlmann said. “We also know the Gospel message is meaningful and helpful in the holistic approach. For us, those two things connect with this product so that we can engage the whole person.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Manna Project, connecting with the church or donating, should call Shepherd of Valley Lutheran Church at Phone 541-753-2816 or email svlc.corvallis@gmail.com.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.